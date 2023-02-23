Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works by Nicolas Darcourt” and “Elizabeth Catlett in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” through April 23 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center; lecture by Catlett scholar Melanie Herzog/poetry reading by Philip S Bryant 4 p.m. Sunday; dance program, 1:30 p.m. March 21. Hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
Carnegie Art Center — “Mavs Art Showcase” through March 18 at 120 S. Broad St. Opening reception 3-5 p.m. Friday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “MSU Prints: Josh Winkler and Students” Monday through March 31 in Schaefer Fine Arts Building. Opening reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Gallery — Thesis exhibition by Carolyn Hartwell through Friday on lower level of CSU. Hours: Open during CSU hours.
CSU’s Conkling Gallery — MA thesis works by Kelly Munson and Kristen Brown concludes today at Nelson Hall 139. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit of photography by travel writer Autumn Carolynn Friday through March 24 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The 410 Project — Annual juried exhibition through March 4 at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
VINE Community Center — “Serendipity Jungle,” Art Quest’s smaller-scale versions of Henri Rousseau’s paintings through March 1 on second floor gallery at 421 E. Hickory St. Some pieces available for purchase, portion of proceeds benefit VINE’s art programming. Center hours 6 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Works by Michael P. Aaness and James Taylor through March 17 at 200 N. State St., Waseca; reception 5-7 p.m. March 17. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Cala: Contemporary Woodwork: Handmade Furniture by Harold Enamorado” through March 2 at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
