Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Sculpted environments created by Steven Lemke through Nov. 24 on BLC’s campus, Luther Court, Mankato. Lecture about “Deconstructed Paradise” 7 p.m. today. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Pot Luck: A buy-and-take exhibition of functional pottery” Friday through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit: “Architectural Elements” and “Sips, Styles and Stories: Blue Earth County Beverage and Fashion History” through December at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Traveling Brown County transportation exhibit” at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.
Four Pillars Gallery — Works by Jane Liedman, of New Ulm, through Nov. 12 on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America through Nov. 7 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center — Local artists and crafters’ holiday boutique through Dec. 31 at 206 N. First St., Montgomery. Hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The 410 Project — Halloween Show through Saturday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Paint and Brush: Works by VINE member-artists” — through Dec. 1 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.
Waseca Art Center — Area quilters exhibit and art center member show through Friday at 200 N. State St., Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; www.wasecaartcenter.org.
