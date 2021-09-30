Work by Pamela Bidelman

Exhbit of digital paintings by Pamela Bidelman opens Friday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.

 Courtesy Arts Center of Saint Peter

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent digital paintings by Pamela Bidelman Friday through Oct. 30 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; www.artscentersp.org.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Sips, Styles and Stories: Blue Earth County Beverage and Fashion History” opens Friday at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “150 Years of the New Ulm Fire Department: 1870-2020” through Oct. 30 at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.

Four Pillars Gallery — Isn’t Nature Wonderful!: The Botanical and Nature Art of Gerry Tostenson through Oct. 9 on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America through Nov. 7 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center — Reproductions of artworks by Le Sueur County natives Adolf Dehn, Roger Preuss and David Maass through Oct. 30 at 206 N. First St., Montgomery. Hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The 410 Project — “But I Guess I’m Already There ...” a group exhibition by Izel Vargas, Kathleen Hawkes, Alessandra Sulpy, James Wade, Rachel Cox and Jonathan Thunder through Saturday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Waseca Art Center — Area quilters exhibit and art center member show through Nov. 5 at 200 N. State St, Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; www.wasecaartcenter.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you