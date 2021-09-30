Arts Center of Saint Peter — Recent digital paintings by Pamela Bidelman Friday through Oct. 30 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; www.artscentersp.org.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Sips, Styles and Stories: Blue Earth County Beverage and Fashion History” opens Friday at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “150 Years of the New Ulm Fire Department: 1870-2020” through Oct. 30 at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.
Four Pillars Gallery — Isn’t Nature Wonderful!: The Botanical and Nature Art of Gerry Tostenson through Oct. 9 on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America through Nov. 7 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center — Reproductions of artworks by Le Sueur County natives Adolf Dehn, Roger Preuss and David Maass through Oct. 30 at 206 N. First St., Montgomery. Hours: 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The 410 Project — “But I Guess I’m Already There ...” a group exhibition by Izel Vargas, Kathleen Hawkes, Alessandra Sulpy, James Wade, Rachel Cox and Jonathan Thunder through Saturday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Area quilters exhibit and art center member show through Nov. 5 at 200 N. State St, Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.