Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College, is displaying works by Elizabeth Catlett through Sunday in the museum on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works” by Nicolas Darcourt and Elizabeth Catlett through Sunday in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — Photography by the late Jonathan Zierdt through April 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from exhibition sales support the JZ Cancer Fund.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.

Carnegie Art Center — Works by Lisa Bergh and Andrew Nordin through May 13 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit featuring Minnesota State University advanced art students site-specific installations through April 28 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

410 Project — “Mystic Wild: Exhibition of Paintings by Markus Bean” Friday through May 6 at 523 South Front St. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — Junior Exhibition Monday through May 17; reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

VINE Community Center, Second Floor Gallery — “Abstract Expressionistic Self-Portraits” through May 17 at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Abby Skorenkyi’s senior capstone art show “But Not All Is Lost” through April 27 at 715 Luther Drive. Reception 7 p.m. today. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.

