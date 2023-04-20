Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works” by Nicolas Darcourt and Elizabeth Catlett through Sunday in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Photography by the late Jonathan Zierdt through April 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from exhibition sales support the JZ Cancer Fund.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by Lisa Bergh and Andrew Nordin through May 13 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit featuring Minnesota State University advanced art students site-specific installations through April 28 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
410 Project — “Mystic Wild: Exhibition of Paintings by Markus Bean” Friday through May 6 at 523 South Front St. Opening reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — Junior Exhibition Monday through May 17; reception 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
VINE Community Center, Second Floor Gallery — “Abstract Expressionistic Self-Portraits” through May 17 at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Abby Skorenkyi’s senior capstone art show “But Not All Is Lost” through April 27 at 715 Luther Drive. Reception 7 p.m. today. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
