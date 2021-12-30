Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — "Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings and Videos by Kristen Lowe" through Jan. 25 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Gallery talk 2 p.m. Jan. 23.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Menzel Christmas Village on display this month at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
