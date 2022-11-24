Arts Center of Saint Peter — Buy-and-take exhibit of new pieces by local artists: AJ Aburto, Shelley Caldwell, Randy Dinsmore, Rachael James, Shorty Johnson, Larissa McConnell, Charlie Putnam and Emily Stark through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter; reception 3-5 p.m. Dec. 3; glass-blowing demonstration noon Saturday. Holiday hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 1-5 p.m. Wednesday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Exhibit of street photography by Randy Wood through Dec. 30; and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available, admission fee waived Friday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection” through Jan. 27 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Holiday hours: Closed until 9 a.m. Monday.
Waseca Art Center — Juried art show through Dec. 16 at 200 N. State St., Waseca; Holiday hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.