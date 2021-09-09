Arts Center of Saint Peter — New works by David Hyduke, Andrew Hellmund and Joel Iverson through Sept. 25 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; www.artscentersp.org.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Pity the Water: Photographs by Kay Herbst Helms” through Sept. 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — New permanent exhibit “Becoming Brown County” at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.
Carnegie Art Center — “Living Rhythms: A Celebration of Non-Verbal Creativity” through Sept. 25 at 120 South Broad St. Interactive installation is Part III of Carnegie Unhinged Series; community sculpture build slated during reception 2-4 p.m. Sept. 18. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America Monday through Nov. 7 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — “Selfhood” works by Minnesota-based female, femme, trans and non-binary artists and makers through Saturday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Nicollet County Historical Society Treaty Site History Center — New exhibit “Marian Anderson: Her Creative Process” at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; www.nchsmn.org/visit/treaty-site-history-center.
VINE Adult Community Center — “Fun with Fibers” through Sept. 29 in center’s gallery on fifth floor. Holiday week hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; 8-11 a.m. Wednesday.
Waseca Art Center — Jacky Garlock’s “The Surf Ballroom” and Mary Walchuk’s “Then Sings My Soul: A Celebration in Color” through Friday at 200 N. State St, Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; www.wasecaartcenter.org.
