Waseca Arts Center — Works by Gregory T. Wilkins, of Mankato, through Jan. 6 at 200 State St., Waseca; check with center for holiday hours.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — “Potluck: Buy-and-take exhibition of functional pottery” through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Holiday hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; www.artscentersp.org.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit: “Architectural Elements” and “Sips, Styles and Stories: Blue Earth County Beverage and Fashion History” through December at 424 Warren St. Check with center for holiday hours; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Carnegie Art Center — Members exhibition through Dec. 18 at 120 South Broad St. Holiday hours: 1-5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Four Pillars Gallery — Thirteenth annual juried show through Dec. 17 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm.
Holiday hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings and Videos by Kristen Lowe” through Jan. 25 on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Holiday hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The 410 Project — ”Convergence: Paintings by Craig Groe and Charlie Putnam” through Dec. 4 at 523 S. Front St. Check with gallery for holiday hours.
VINE Fifth Floor Gallery — “Paint and Brush: Works by VINE member-artists” — through Dec. 1 at VINE Community Center, 421 E Hickory St. Hours: Gallery open during center’s hours.
