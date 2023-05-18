VINE Community Center’s Fifth Floor Gallery — Mark Braun’s exhibit “Life Events Done in Pencil” through June 8 at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours: 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mythic Gardens of the Future: New Work by Brian Frink” through June 24 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Works by students at Cathedral High School, New Ulm Public High School, Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School and River Bend Educational District through May 26 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Senior studio art majors exhibition through May 27 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
410 Project — Installation by Shelley Caldwell through May 27 at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday.
Waseca Art Center — Paintings by Brad Donner and woodcarvings by Robin Warburton through June 23 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
