Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “From These Hands: Fiber Art and Poetry by Gwen Westerman” through April 18 at C. Charles Jackson Campus Center (lower level); reservations for visiting the museum may be made by emailing a request to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu.
Arts Center of St. Peter — Mixed-media works by Larissa McConnell through Saturday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; by appointment only, call 345-5566.
Four Pillars Gallery — Installation by Minnesota State University students Saturday through May 7 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
The 410 Project — “Terrestrial Ghosts” by Areca Roe through April 18 at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
VINE Adult Community Center — Membership show through the end of May, 421 E. Hickory St, Mankato; open during center hours.
Waseca Arts Center — Works on canvas by Jeffery Hansen and photographs by Areca Roe through April 23 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and 12-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Please note that exhibits and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
