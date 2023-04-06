Arts Center of Saint Peter — Photography by the late Jonathan Zierdt through April 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Holiday hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from exhibition sales support the JZ Cancer Fund.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit featuring Minnesota State University advanced art students site-specific installations through April 28 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works” by Nicolas Darcourt and Elizabeth Catlett in the Hillstrom Museum of Art through April 23 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Spring break hours: 1-4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
VINE Community Center — “Celebration of the Arts” exhibition featuring pencil drawings, acrylic, watercolor, oil pastels, mixed media and photography by VINE members through April 13 on fifth floor gallery at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
