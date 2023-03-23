Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through Saturday at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Photography by the late Jonathan Zierdt through April 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from exhibition sales support the JZ Cancer Fund.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works by Nicolas Darcourt” and “Elizabeth Catlett in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” through April 23 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit of photography by travel writer Autumn Carolynn through Friday at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Gallery — MA thesis exhibition by Sam Brown through Friday on lower level of CSU. Hours: Open during CSU hours.
CSU’s Conkling Gallery — MA thesis works by Mai Tran and Selena Medellin through Friday in Nelson Hall 139. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “MSU Prints: Josh Winkler and Students” through March 31 in Schaefer Fine Arts Building. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — Mixed media works by Emily Kretschmer though Saturday at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
VINE Community Center — “Celebration of the Arts” exhibition featuring pencil drawings, acrylic, watercolor, oil pastels, mixed media and photography by VINE members through April 13 on fifth floor gallery at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Our Story: The Road Less Traveled: Lance and Annette Hartzell Retrospective” through April 5 at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
