Holland

An exhibit of recent works by Bryan Holland opens Friday at the Arts Center of St. Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.

 BRYAN HOLLAND

Arts Center of St. Peter — Recent works by Bryan Holland Friday through May 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “From These Hands: Fiber Art and Poetry by Gwen Westerman” through April 18 at C. Charles Jackson Campus Center (lower level); reservations for visiting the museum may be made by emailing a request to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Paintings by Mary Ann (Morness) Jensen through June 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through mid-September at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; by appointment only, call 345-5566.

Four Pillars Gallery — Installation by Minnesota State University students Saturday through May 7 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

The 410 Project — “Terrestrial Ghosts” by Areca Roe through Sunday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

VINE Adult Community Center — Membership show through the end of May, 421 E. Hickory St, Mankato; open during center hours.

Waseca Arts Center — Works on canvas by Jeffery Hansen and photographs by Areca Roe through April 23 at 200 State St., Waseca. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and 12-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Please note that exhibits and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Direct inquiries to: Currents Department, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.

