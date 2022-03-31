The 410 Project — Prints and paintings of Arab American Women by Hend Al-Mansour Friday through April 16 at 523 S. Front St. Reception for “Portraits from the Margins” 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories,” Bend of the River Photography Club exhibit “Architectural Elements” and “Recent Works by Jerry Bachman: Mankato’s New Year’s Baby of 1948,” this month at 424 Warren St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits on three floors of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery — Minnesota State University installation through April 29 on the second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm. Reception 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Drawings by imprisoned Turkish journalist/artist Fevzi Yazici and new acquisitions to museum’s collection through April 24 on the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; video walk-through tours available on the museum’s website.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — Maxwell McInnis exhibit: “Dress Shopping at the Davenport Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center” through April 6 at Schaefer Fine Arts Center Studio Arts Building. Hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — at VINE Adult Community Center; 421 E. Hickory St. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Works by North Mankato artist Ann Judkins and annual high school show through April 29 at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center — Senior Art Student Exhibit through Friday at Bethany Lutheran College, 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
