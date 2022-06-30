Arts Center of Saint Peter — Membership show Friday through Aug. 27 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Opening reception 1-5 p.m. July 16 in center’s parking lot. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” through September at 424 Warren St. Holiday hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today, Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — Exhibits include “Becoming Brown County” on first floor and display of historic pottery made in Brown County on second floor of museum at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Window display of Ashcan School paintings on lower floor of Jackson Campus Center. Display concludes this week and may be viewed during campus center hours.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 and photo exhibit “Seasons of Southern Minnesota” through Saturday at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery — “Uplift: Works from Art Quest classes and members photography exhibit through July 26 at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St. Holiday hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.