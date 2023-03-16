Waseca Art Center — Works by Michael P. Aaness and James Taylor through March 17 at 200 N. State St., Waseca; reception 5-7 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Photography by the late Jonathan Zierdt through April 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from exhibition sales support the JZ Cancer Fund.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — “Mavs Art Showcase” through Saturday at 120 S. Broad St. Closing reception 5-7 p.m. Friday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works by Nicolas Darcourt” and “Elizabeth Catlett in the Hillstrom Museum of Art” through April 23 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center; related dance program, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit of photography by travel writer Autumn Carolynn through March 24 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “MSU Prints: Josh Winkler and Students” through March 31 in Schaefer Fine Arts Building. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — Mixed media works by Emily Kretschmer though March 25 at 523 South Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
VINE Community Center — “Celebration of the Arts” exhibition featuring pencil drawings, acrylic, watercolor, oil pastels, mixed media and photography by VINE members through April 13 on fifth floor gallery at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Lance and Annette Hartzell retrospective through April 5 at 715 Luther Drive. Reception for “Our Story: The Road Less Traveled” 7 p.m. today. Hours: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
