Arts Center of Saint Peter — More than 170 works by center members through Aug. 26 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Photographs by David F. Clobes this month and “Music & Memories: A Look Back at the Mankato Music Scene” through December at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Gut Heil!: Turnverein Artifacts” and “Bridge of Friendship: Ulm and New Ulm” and permanent exhibits including “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Cala woodworking by Harold Enamorado, of New Ulm through Sept. 8 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Nicollet County Historical Society’s Treaty Site History Center — Works by Adelaide Magner through Oct. 21 and “Celebrating the Past, Cultivating the Future: Agriculture in Nicollet County” through Dec. 20 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 18 to 54: $6, ages 55 and older; free admission to NCHS members.
Waseca Art Center — Works by painters Montana Becker and Scott Markell through Friday at 200 State St., Waseca. Summer gallery hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
