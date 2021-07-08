Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.