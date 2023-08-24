Arts Center of Saint Peter — More than 170 works by center members through Saturday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Photographs by David F. Clobes this month and “Music & Memories: A Look Back at the Mankato Music Scene” through December at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Gut Heil!: Turnverein Artifacts” and “Bridge of Friendship: Ulm and New Ulm” and permanent exhibits including “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission $7 adults with senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Cala woodworking by Harold Enamorado, of New Ulm, through Sept. 8 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Nicollet County Historical Society’s Treaty Site History Center — Works by Adelaide Magner through Oct. 21 and “Celebrating the Past, Cultivating the Future: Agriculture in Nicollet County” through Dec. 20 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 18 to 54: $6, ages 55 and older; free admission to NCHS members.
VINE 5th Floor Gallery — Miniature version of collaboration between VINE and Cultivate Mankato, “Leave Your Mark” at 421 E. Hickory St. through Sept. 28. Exhibit may be viewed during regular VINE Faith in Action hours: 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
