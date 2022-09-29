Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Blue Earth County Historical Society: 120 Years, 120 Stories” and Bend of the River’s photo exhibit “Tombstones in Blue Earth County” end Saturday at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Centennial Student Union Gallery, Minnesota State University — Works by Khyron Winfield through Oct. 7 on lower level of CSU. Reception 6 p.m. Monday.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — “Symbiotic: Works by Areca Roe” Monday through Nov. 4 in Nelson Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reception 7-9 p.m. Oct. 17.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Photographs by Kay Herbst Helms through Oct. 21 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — A trio of focused exhibits from the Vilcek Foundation in New York City and “FOCUS IN/ON: George Ault’s Lower Broadway and His Traumatic Career” through Nov. 6 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Are you okay? I’m not, and that’s okay” immersive exhibit through Tuesday at Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The 410 Project — Works by Wade Davis through Saturday at 523 S. Front St. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Waseca Area Art Center — Works by art center members through Oct. 7 at 200 N. State St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.