Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Our Story: The Road Less Traveled: Lance and Annette Hartzell Retrospective” through April 5 at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Photography by the late Jonathan Zierdt through April 29 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from exhibition sales support the JZ Cancer Fund.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “What’s New?” New exhibit showcasing recent additions to collections; and permanent exhibit: “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Improvised Structures: Recent Sculptural Works” by Nicolas Darcourt and Elizabeth Catlett in the Hillstrom Museum of Art through April 23 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Spring break hours: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. today and Friday, 1-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Exhibit featuring Minnesota State University advanced art students site-specific installations Friday through April 28 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Opening reception 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Schaefer Art Gallery, Gustavus Adolphus College — “MSU Prints: Josh Winkler and Students” through Friday in Schaefer Fine Arts Building. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
VINE Community Center — “Celebration of the Arts” exhibition featuring pencil drawings, acrylic, watercolor, oil pastels, mixed media and photography by VINE members through April 13 on fifth floor gallery at 421 E. Hickory St. Center hours 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
