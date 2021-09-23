Tostenson work

One of the botanical works by Gerry Tostenson in her exhibit "Isn't Nature Wonderful!" at Four Pillars Gallery in New Ulm through Oct. 9.

 Courtesy Four Pillars Gallery

Four Pillars Gallery — Isn’t Nature Wonderful!: The Botanical and Nature Art of Gerry Tostenson through Oct. 9 on second floor of Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota, New Ulm.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

VINE Adult Community Center — “Fun with Fibers” through Sept. 29 in center’s gallery on fifth floor. Exhibit may be viewed between 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Arts Center of Saint Peter — New works by David Hyduke, Andrew Hellmund and Joel Iverson through Saturday at 315 S. Minnesota Ave.

Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday; www.artscentersp.org.

Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Pity the Water: Photographs by Kay Herbst Helms” through Sept. 30 and works by the late Marian Anderson through Saturday at 424 Warren St.

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Brown County Historical Society Museum — New permanent exhibit “Becoming Brown County” at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; www.browncountyhistorymn.org.

Carnegie Art Center — “Living Rhythms: A Celebration of Non-Verbal Creativity” through Saturday at 120 South Broad St. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America through Nov. 7 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center — Reproductions of artworks by Le Sueur County natives Adolf Dehn, Roger Preuss and David Maass through Oct. 30 at 206 N. First St., Montgomery.

The 410 Project — “But I Guess I’m Already There ...” a group exhibition by Izel Vargas, Kathleen Hawkes, Alessandra Sulpy, James Wade, Rachel Cox and Jonathan Thunder through Oct. 2 at 523 S. Front St.

Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Nicollet County Historical Society Treaty Site History Center — “Marian Anderson: Her Creative Process” through Saturday at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; www.nchsmn.org/visit/treaty-site-history-center.

Waseca Art Center — Area quilters exhibit and art center member show through Nov. 5 at 200 N. State St, Waseca.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; www.wasecaartcenter.org.

