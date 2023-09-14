The 410 Project — “A Trip Inside My Head: New and Renewed Artwork by Mary Walchuk” Friday through Sept. 30 at 523 South Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Arts Center of Saint Peter — Mixed media works by Michael Callahan through Sept. 28 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — “Music & Memories: A Look Back at the Mankato Music Scene” through December at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Gut Heil!: Turnverein Artifacts” and “Bridge of Friendship: Ulm and New Ulm” and permanent exhibits including “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission $7 adults with senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — Works by Letha Kelsey and Gregory Euclide through Sept. 30 at 120 S. Broad St. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Conkling Gallery, Minnesota State University — Works by ceramic artists Renata Cassiano Alvarez and Craig Hartenberger through Sept. 22 in Nelson Hall; visiting artist talk, 7 p.m. Sept. 21, Ostrander Auditorium; closing reception 8 p.m., in gallery.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Works by Mankato printmaker, Wade Davis, Friday through Oct. 13 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Reception 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Nicollet County Historical Society’s Treaty Site History Center — Works by Adelaide Magner through Oct. 21 and “Celebrating the Past, Cultivating the Future: Agriculture in Nicollet County” through Dec. 20 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 18 to 54: $6, ages 55 and older; free admission to NCHS members.
The Smallest Cog — Fiber sculptures by Eric Ouren this month at 115 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter: Exhibit may be viewed during bike store hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
VINE 5th Floor Gallery — Miniature version of collaboration between VINE and Cultivate Mankato, “Leave Your Mark” at 421 E. Hickory St. through Sept. 28. Exhibit may be viewed during regular VINE Faith in Action hours: 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Works by Leonardo Drake and group show by area quilters through Sept. 29 at 200 N. State St., Waseca. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — “Handle Without Care” cardboard installation by Michael Wiechmann through Sept. 28 at 715 Luther Drive. Hours: 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
