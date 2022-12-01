Arts Center of Saint Peter — Buy-and-take exhibit of new pieces by eight local artists through Dec. 23 at 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter; reception 3-5 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society History Center, Mankato — Exhibit of street photography by Randy Wood through Dec. 30; and “Celebrating 100 Years of Lincoln School” through May at 424 Warren St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Brown County Historical Society Museum — “Never Shall I Forget: A New Look” at 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; admission: $7 adults, senior and military discounts available.
Carnegie Art Center — 2022 Member Exhibit through Dec. 17 at 120. S. Broad St. Reception 6-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Conkling Gallery, MSU — “Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition” through Friday in Nelson Hall. Exhibiting artists: Amanda Jordan, Allyiah Mahlman, Megan Miller, Melissa-Anne Myers, April Paquette, Emily Rhoda, Madison Rosengren, Emily Santiago, Eli Schmming, Kayla Schwichtenberg and Rachel Schwichtenberg. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Four Pillars Gallery, New Ulm — Annual ArtScape exhibit Friday through Dec. 30 at Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St. Reception 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College — “Making Your Mark: Prints and Drawings from the Hechinger Collection” through Jan. 27 in the lower level of C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
Nicollet County Historical Society-Treaty Site History Center — “Brewers and Bottlers: A Refreshing History of Beer and Soda Making in Nicollet County” through March 23 at 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission for adults, $6; age 65 and older $5; ages 5-17, $4; NCHS members, free.
The 410 Project — “Fornever: Photography by Khyron Winfield” Friday through Dec. 17 at 523 South Front St. Reception 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 2-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waseca Art Center — Juried art show through Dec. 16 at 200 N. State St., Waseca; Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College — Fall semester campus art show through Dec. 9 at 715 Luther Drive. Reception 7 p.m. today. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday.
