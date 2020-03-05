Production nights begin in the early evening at Minnesota State University’s student newspaper, The Reporter.
Editors gather at the office located on the second floor of the Centennial Student Union, committing themselves every Monday and Wednesday night to putting out the student-run paper.
Much like any newsroom, The Reporter exudes the good-vibe stress of deadlines and energy of big ideas.
A white board on the wall filled with ideas for comics, Macs overfilled with InDesign and tabs, quirky calendars and posters.
But most importantly, it’s filled with students who have dedicated their time to putting out a newspaper every Tuesday and Thursday during the academic year. Most production nights, editors don’t leave the office until after midnight. Even after a long day of classes, they’re there.
It’s been a vital part of the university’s identity and culture since 1926.
Since its first publication until now, The Reporter has been there to report on the nation’s issues. In the first issue of Among Ourselves (which was the name of The Reporter back then) published March 23, 1926, the editors write, “With this the first issue of Among Ourselves, an attempt is being made to establish a permanent paper in and of the Mankato Teachers College. Whether or not we are to succeed depends entirely on the interest and support obtained from the student body. It should by no means be of immaterial value to the school as well as to the students. It is the students of this institution who are to determine whether or not this paper is to exist.”
In 1929 it changed its name to School Spirit. The name changed to College Spirit in 1933, and again to College Reporter in 1935. Finally, in 1968, it was changed to the name it holds today.
Over the years they’ve covered everything from world wars and politics to meningitis outbreaks and near-campus riots. And they do it all from a student’s point of view.
Now, the 94-year-old newspaper is in trouble and needs help to continue its success. In early December, Editor-in-chief Madison Diemert sent an email to alumni and supporters asking for help shoring up the newspaper’s budget.
“We are asking for you to remember the memories you shared at the MSU Reporter,” Diemert wrote. “The sense of community you felt walking into the office, the collectiveness in late-night production days that just never seemed to end, and the sense of pride you got from seeing the finished product the next morning.”
She later explained the newspaper is $50,000 in debt. Advertising revenue is down. They’ve held a spaghetti feed and a fundraiser at Pizza Ranch in which they received some financial help, but still need a lot more in order to keep the presses running, so to speak.
Diemert began writing at The Reporter her sophomore year. The English major decided she wanted more writing experience.
“I was looking for different avenues to get that experience, and The Reporter was the first thing I thought of,” Diemert said. “I honestly did not think I was going to stay for that long.”
Beginning as a staff writer, she worked her way up to news editor and finally editor-in-chief. Throughout her time as a reporter and editor, Diemert has seen growth not only in herself, but also in others working here.
“When I first came to college, I was super nervous and I didn’t know what to do,” Diemert said. “I wasn’t super outgoing and now, ever since coming to The Reporter, as a journalist, obviously you need to talk to people … you’re interacting with people all the time.”
She’s become a better writer, a better interviewer, and learned how to give and take critiques through her various leadership roles. And without the reporter, she says, she can’t imagine being the same person she is today.
Like the rest of the staff, she’s used The Reporter as a community and space to learn on the job while having creative liberty.
Web Editor Mansoor Ahmad (who also shoots photos, edits copy and writes news articles) has been at The Reporter for three years. A junior information technology major, he came to The Reporter because he wanted to be close to sports. When a knee injury prevented him from participating directly in sports, he saw photography as a good Plan B..
Then, he eventually ventured into other aspects of the business, including learning the Associated Press style by himself. (AP style is a system of rules that governs the way journalism written, and includes things such as how when to use “more than” Vs. “over,” etc.)
“It’s all because I want to try as much as I can,” Ahmad said. “We are all eager to learn new things, and not being afraid to make mistakes.”
And even though Ahmad is an IT major, he feels his work at the paper has given him enough hands-on learning experience to say he feels like he’s double majoring in mass media.
“It’s a skill set, and when you graduate, you’re like ‘Oh, I’m an IT major, but I can also write,” Ahmad said.
He believes The Reporter, much like other college and university newspapers, is important to the campus’ identity.
“I think, if you take it away, it’s like taking an arm away,” Ahmad said. “It’s a big thing to take away from a campus. Not literally, not financially, but just in terms of experience and memories that students can make at those places.”
News Editor Michael McShane, a senior mass media student, said he believes that, without the Reporter, he wouldn’t have had the same opportunities to grow as a journalist.
“Last semester, me and (Mansoor) went all the way to Minneapolis to cover Donald Trump’s rally, and it was a really good experience just to be there and cover such a huge event,” McShane said. “It was probably the biggest event that I’ve gone to.”
Being in the press area with other major newspapers, McShane was able to speak with journalists from the Pioneer Press and the Star Tribune. It was an opportunity to experience being a journalist.
“I can’t see a college without a newspaper. It’s just a great experience to have people who are trying to get into the journalism business,” McShane said. “It’s a really difficult career to just jump into … It’s getting the experience and resume building — a fundamental aspect of this newspaper is teaching young up-and-coming journalists just how to do the job.”
The same is true even for those who aren’t looking to be journalists, such as Max Mayleben and Jenna Peterson.
Mayleben is a business major who first tried being an advertising sales representative at The Reporter.
“And I wasn’t very good at it,” Mayleben laughed. “I ended up switching over to social media.”
He’s now the social media editor. He, much like Ahmad, has been able to explore his creativity and ideas.
“It’s like a breeding ground for ideas,” Mayleben said. “I started doing this video every week, ‘The Weekly Recap,’ and I wouldn’t be able to do that otherwise.”
Peterson, a political science major, said she feels her position as an arts and entertainment and sports writer allows her to cover events that students might not otherwise know about.
“Just giving that exposure to students and be like ‘Hey, we are your voice, and we want to know what you feel about certain situations,’” Peterson said.
And A&E Editor Kolby Spomer said he believes having a college newspaper is a necessity, despite whether students read it or not.
“Without us … they wouldn’t have the opportunity to figure out what’s going on,” Spomer said. “Not having the resource at all is so much worse than just ignoring it.”
It’s important to note, too, that The Reporter allows international students to work.
“People who are here on visas can’t get a traditional job,” Spomer said. “This is untraditional, I guess, but they’re able to work here, which is nice. It’s tough to live without a job.”
Added Diemert, “The Reporter adds value to the university as a whole because this is our laboratory. This is where we learn things about the real world, about a real newsroom. You know, our motto at the university is ‘Big Ideas. Real World Thinking.’ We have some pretty big ideas in here, and it’s all real world thinking.”
