The Minnesota State University theater season takes another turn toward frivolity with the next Mainstage production, Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” which opens today in the Ted Paul Theatre.
Originally planned for last season, the farcical “manner play” was canceled when COVID-19 punched a hole in the performance schedule. Managing Director Matthew Caron directs.
“It is farcical in that the conflicts of the play are silly and ridiculous,” Caron said.
The Bliss family, all of whom fancy themselves to be extremely artistic, invite friends to their home for a weekend of games and theatrics. Instead, these guests find themselves as observers of the self-centered family members’ arguments.
“It’s a comedy of manners in that the characters are upper class and a lot of the humor is based on verbal wit and repartee,” Caron said. “Coward constructed a play with a wonderful mixture of ‘high-brow’ wit and ‘low-brow’ physical antics. I love it all.”
Members of the cast are also enjoying getting to know their “family.”
“To be honest, I didn’t know a whole lot about this show before (being cast),” said Malea Hanson, a senior Bachelor of Fine Arts acting candidate from Sioux City, Iowa, who plays daughter Sorel Bliss. “But now I can say that this might be my favorite play yet. It’s fun and takes many twists and turns.”
Sorel invites Richard Greatham, a well-known diplomat whom she met at a dance the weekend before. Hanson says Sorel is aware of her family’s issues and “is bent on improving” herself. She’s a spunky feminine girl who loves a little conflict.
Ruby Carlson, a second-year Master of Fine Arts Musical Theater candidate from Coon Rapids, plays matriarch Judith Bliss. An often-retired actress, Judith brings with her Sandy Tyrell, a young boxer who is infatuated with her … or at least with her celebrated actress glamour.
“She adores any attention paid to her and takes issue with others trying to steal her spotlight,” Carlson said of Judith. “She has a deep love for her family, but her one true love is herself.”
Judith appears to be the source of Sorel’s love of conflict. While playing games with the houseguests, she corrects their way of playing as not “right” and appears to love getting under people’s skin, Carlson said.
“She’s a 1920s Moira Rose,” she added, referring to the actress played by Catherine O’Hara on the popular series “Schitt’s Creek.”
The patriarch of the family is David Bliss, played by Jack Adams, a senior BFA acting candidate from Madison, Wisconsin. Husband to Judith and father to Sorel and Simon, he is an author whose success — despite his lack of talent — sustains the family’s lavish lifestyle, Adams said. He is constantly looking for case studies.
“David is self-centered and argumentative and is constantly looking for women to research for his books,” Adams said. “He invites Jackie Coryton to stay with the family for the weekend, a woman he describes as ‘an abject fool, but a useful type.’”
That usefulness is easily cast aside, however, when he finds a more interesting “case study” in son Simon’s guest, Myra Arundel. And as rehearsal has progressed, he said he realized David likes using the guests for entertainment as much as he likes using his family, and they become inspiration for his books.Not surprisingly, these guests soon tire of their roles in the family games. When they decide to depart the scene, their exit is scarcely noticed by the Bliss family, which is caught up in their own pettiness.
“Guests are invited under various pretenses of romance or politeness,” said Caron, “only to find themselves swept away in the tidal wave of the Blisses’ own theatrical game.”
Caron said the department prepared for the season as they would for any “normal” season, striving for high-quality work that stretches and educates their students. He is optimistic and hopeful the rest of the season’s lineup will help ticket sales rebound.
“There is little we can do to alleviate any hesitation patrons might feel, other than make it clear that we are diligently following the university’s and the state’s COVID guidelines to keep students and patrons safe.”
Masks must be worn by audience members.
