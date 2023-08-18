It’d be easy to look at the situation surrounding The Thirsty Giants — an upstart garage/punk band in Mankato — and get the wrong idea.
Young lead singer with all the right chords and all the right stickers on his guitar, just weeks away from heading off to his freshman year in college … dad, a man who learned to play drums so he could jam with his son, weeks away from watching his son head off to college … the final days of summer spent banging out a few last gigs before moving son to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Sounds like a sentimental situation, right, the kind where tears are shed and memories are made?
But it’s not like that. Not really.
“To be honest, I don’t think enough about stuff for that to be the case,” says Holden Perron, 18, the soon-to-be UMD bulldog. “I just want to be aggressive and make music.”
So instead we’ll dispense with the mushy stuff, the stuff where Dave Perron wonders when it will hit him in the way it did when his daughter went off to college, a time that left him in tears as his child embarked on the next big adventure.
“I don’t know if that’s registered yet,” he says. “I think maybe next week when we’re doing all that, it might.”
The Thirsty Giants, a band that also includes bass player Hunter Theisen, has the kind of origin story that fits nicely in the punk ethos.
Holden started playing guitar around fourth grade, but he didn’t care for it. His parents paid for lessons, but those lasted about six months.
It was when he finally discovered his own love for music that the tenor of his free time changed.
“I wasn’t as into music. I was into Legos and the Cartoon Network,” he says. “And then when I started to get more into music, I started getting into the Velvet Underground and the Pixies.”
Right about that time, COVID hit — which dropped a lot of free time in his lap. He used that free time to peruse his father’s mammoth collection of CDs and vinyl records. (Dave happens to be one of the hosts of the popular KMSU radio show and podcast “Free Form Freakout,” which, according to its website, “plays a broad mix of popular and obscure music from the past to the present.”)
Holden dug into Dad’s music collection and found a treasure trove of artists that piqued his interest.
“I said, ‘If you like the Velvet Underground, you should check out the Stooges,’ and other things that seem to be where he was curious,” Dave recalls. “And he eventually was just finding stuff on its own.”
Around the same time, the teen decided to give that acoustic guitar another look. His expanding musical mind combined with a renewed interest in the instrument resulted in a quick progression in skill. The more music he discovered, the more he wanted to play. And it didn’t take him long to master the mystery of playing an instrument and singing simultaneously.
The first song he learned to play was “In the Aeroplane Over the Sea” by Neutral Milk Hotel. After that, he picked up songs quickly.
“One of my memories of COVID times was, because we weren’t going out, Holden playing songs for us,” Dave says. “Sometimes it would be like a Friday or Saturday night and we would just sit down here and Holden would put on half-hour performances.”
Retorts Holden, “I don’t have the same recollection.”
“I got pictures!”
“I think I did that one time,” Holden confesses.
Last fall, after Holden had been learning more songs and gaining more confidence, he was asked to perform at the Enchanted Muse, a new venue in the former home of the Mankato Ballet Co. He agreed and, a few weeks later, performed as the opening act for a punk band called Radical Fun Time.
Even though it was a one-man punk band performance, Holden says the feedback he got was positive and encouraging. And some people asked him if he wanted to perform more. And he did. But he didn’t want to go it alone. He needed a band.
One person who came on board right away was Theisen, a veteran player compared to Holden and Dave. Theisen, a Minnesota State University-trained mechanical engineer, plays guitar, bass guitar and drums, and has keen knowledge of the technical side of live music performance.
But Holden also wanted a drummer. And when he didn’t find one immediately, Dad stepped in. With an old snare drum and a large Rubbermaid tub turned upside down, Dave became the drummer for The Thirsty Giants. It was just for fun at first, and to provide some semblance of a rhythm section.
Weeks went by and their next gig was approaching. Without another drummer on the horizon, it looked like Dave was the permanent answer.
“I had never performed before and I didn’t think I wanted to do it,” Dave says. “And he said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to find anybody. Do you want to do it?’ And I had major reservations about it. … I was pretty nervous about that. It’s not like what we were doing was something I couldn’t do; I can keep time in a very simple manner, and the songs were there and it was fun to do.”
“So I’m 47 years old, it’s New Year’s Eve, I’m standing and playing behind the drum kit for the first time in my life in front of a pretty decent-sized crowd. But we did it.”
Since then, The Thirsty Giants have played a handful of gigs, getting better with each performance.
Most recently, they performed at the Wine Cafe in Mankato’s Old Town in part of the Golden Hour performance series, opening for Joe Tougas and Associates. The Thirsty Giants played a white-hot set, with Holden’s screeching vocals and punk-esque guitar stylings creating a vibrant energy.
Theisen says he’s enjoyed his time with the band so far.
“I love punk music and I like the music they were making,” says Theisen, originally of Antigo, Wisconsin, who came to Mankato to attend MSU. “I knew Holden and knew they needed a bass player and I saw an opportunity.”
He says it’s been interesting seeing the father-son dynamic play out in rehearsals.
“It’s funny at times, having them bicker back and forth, like during band practice and stuff,” he says. “It’s a very close relationship that you wouldn’t get with a normal band member. But just having the father-son thing … it’s fun to watch on the side.”
The Perrons agree.
“And we’re still speaking to each other — father and son and bandmates. So that’s good,” Dave says. “We gotta walk the line sometimes — when am I a bandmate, when am I a father? But that’s never been too big of an issue.”
Holden will leave for college soon. But there’s no plan at this point to disband The Thirsty Giants. He says he’ll be home for a bit in October and again in December for a longer break. He’s confident the band will have gigs lined up for both breaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.