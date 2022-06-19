Some families go on bike rides or take long nature walks when they get together for special occasions. Some dine in fancy restaurants. Others, like mine, prefer sitting on the couch, eating the meal of their choice and being King or Queen of the Remote Control for the day.
We have a very small family, small enough that no celebration ever requires pulling out extra chairs from the living room so we can all fit around the dining room table. So when a special day does pop up on the calendar, we’ve formed our own way to commemorate it.
Our celebrations revolve around food and movies, two activities we all enjoy. It’s easy to pick movies for the major holidays — “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Christmas, “The Greatest Story Ever Told” at Easter, and “The Waltons’ Thanksgiving” in November (someone needs to come up with a really good Thanksgiving movie).
But for the more specialized special days, choosing a movie gets a lot more personal.
Mother’s Day is easy. I rule the roost and the remote for that entire Sunday. I also get to choose the menu for dinner. It’s always BLT’s which I love to eat but hate to make. Then the four of us spend a fun afternoon watching at least one movie starring Mr. Robert Redford.
This past Mother’s Day I chose 1973’s “The Way We Were” and for one hour and 58 delightful minutes I once again enjoyed probably the best movie ever made. The reviews from the males in our family were mixed.
Husband Mark said it was “enigmatic,” which I’m pretty sure wasn’t a compliment, although it’s definitely an improvement over his review the last time we watched TWWW, when he said it was “pathetic.” Son No. 1 said it was “tolerable,” and Son No. 2 liked the camera angles, which translates into he was paying more attention to his phone than to the movie.
But I loved it and because it was Mother’s Day, that was all that mattered.
I then picked “Mommy Dearest” as the second part of our double feature and instantly cleared the room.
I know it’s a terrible, campy movie but it always makes me feel like such a good mommy when compared to Joan Crawford. I’m not sure what that says about me or my parenting skills; I suspect nothing good.
For Father’s Day, I already know which movies Mark will pick: the same movies he always picks, just as he always opts for steak for dinner and chocolate cake for dessert.
He will start with “Lone Wolf McQuade,” the Chuck Norris gem from the early ‘80s. “Lone Wolf McQuade” was one of those movies that would have gone straight to video had that option been available back when it was filmed.
I couldn’t tell you what the plot is because I’ve never been able to follow it, but Mark still swears it’s one of the most romantic movies ever made because of the scene where Chuck teaches the woman he loves how to handle a gun.
I once made the mistake of asking why being taught how to excel at target practice was romantic. It was a mistake because Mark answered me.
“It’s romantic,” he explained in the same tone one might use to explain why one shouldn’t try to put out a fire with gasoline, “because he clearly cares about her well-being and happiness.”
He couldn’t show that by buying her something nicer, like a timeshare in Hawaii?
For his second feature Mark will then pick the only Robert Redford movie I’ve never liked: “Jeremiah Johnson.”
Yes, it’s the beard worn by Bob for well over half the movie that makes it a yawner for me.
And yes, I know I’m shallow. Plus, the plot is long on shots of mountains and short on romance and dialogue. Make that extremely shallow.
As always, our sons will find both movies their dad picked of the highest entertainment caliber while I will spend movie time crocheting and watching the clock. But in honor of Father’s Day, I will keep the majority of my opinions safely tucked inside my head.
Hey, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com
