Ashley Hanley, 30, remembers the Thursday night — Dec. 20 — that her mom was going to the hospital for the birth of her younger sibling. She was 11 and the excitement of the youngest addition to the family was swirling in the air.
And Hanley, of North Mankato, didn’t know whether she was getting a new brother or sister, but she did know one thing — she was going to have a birthday buddy for life.
“I got the best present,” Hanley said. “I didn’t need other presents.”
Later that evening, Hanley’s mom, Michele, gave birth to Kelsey Goettl, 19, delivered by Mankato Clinic’s Dr. Mark Taylor (who also delivered Hanley 11 years prior, also on Thursday, Dec. 20).
Even though for most kids sharing a birthday can result in jealousy, Hanley and Goettl have enjoyed celebrating their day of birth together.
Each year, Goettl said, they’d go out to eat for their birthdays with the family. One would get to pick a lunch spot while the other a dinner spot.
“And we would have two birthday cakes,” Goettl said. “It’d be double the fun.”
It’s especially fun, Hanley said, when they’d go out to eat and state that they were both celebrating their birthday on the same day.
“The look on the waiters’ faces, like “Are they trying to scam us or something?’” Hanley laughed. They’d assure them, “No, it’s real, it really did happen.”
Beyond that, though, Hanley had been excited for the arrival of her baby sister since her parents had announced the pregnancy.
“I was in sixth grade, and I was excited that Mom and Dad were going to have a baby,” Hanley said. Every writing assignment Hanley, she’d write about her sister and sharing the day with Goettl or going home to see her baby sister. “It’s just something I always wrote about. It was something that was always special.”
For Goettl, having older siblings in her life and one she shared a birthday with was influential. She looked up to her siblings more like role models. “It was more than just the shared birthday,” she said. “I’d play the same sports as them, and read the same books and watch the same shows.”
It’s memories, too, that the two cherish such as last year when the sisters went to support their brother in Texas as Minnesota State University's football team went to the national championship.
“It was a 12-hour bus drive, and our sister had a cake for us and everything,” Hanley said.
Hanley also had decided to buy her younger sister lottery tickets for her 18th birthday.
“I think I remember falling asleep and then Ashley waking me up at midnight to scratch off my lottery ticket,” Goettl said.
Years later, the sisters aren’t the only siblings in the family to celebrate same-day birthdays. On Nov. 9, Hanley’s boys — 1 year-old Daniel and 3-year-old John — had a small birthday party to celebrate their own shared birthday. And the boys just happened to also be delivered by Dr. Mark Taylor.
“What are the odds of that happening?” Ashley said. “All four of us, over the span of 30 years, have the same doctor.”
Which, by the way, is an incredibly rare occurrence, especially in two generations.
“I never really heard of it,” Dr. Taylor said. “The wonderful thing about my job is how close you get to your patients, and Ashley’s mother was very special.”
Michele Goettl died unexpectedly in 2017 at age 49.
Taylor said it’s been a rewarding career — delivering babies in the Mankato area for 33 years — especially in a second generation. The best thing, he said, is delivering healthy babies from healthy mothers.
“The bond you have with your patients, in my mind, is like no other, and especially someone to trust you to take care of them is great, for such a special and important time of their lives,” he said. “This family is just very special to me and to be able to deliver children to Ashley that are so meaningful to her, and that we know that her mother would have just adored.”
Out of mere coincidence, Hanley’s boys were born on the same day — their due dates were close, one on Nov. 20 and the other Nov. 17. “They were close, but to both be on Nov. 9, that’s something special in a good way and hopefully it’ll be from from here on out,” Hanley said.
Hopefully, the boys will be able to share the same sense of togetherness sharing their special days together much like the sisters have been able to do for the past 19 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.