Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain showers this evening with increasing winds and cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with increasing winds and cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.