I don’t know about other moms, but I always find it highly flattering whenever either of my sons wants to spend time with my husband and me and it isn’t a major holiday.
When your children are small and don’t have any other options, they have to be with you. As time passes and there are a whole lot more interesting things to do on any given Saturday night, spending the day with Mom and Pops is not exactly high on their hit parade.
So when our oldest son, Joe, suggested a weekend trip to Chicago, Mark and I agreed it sounded like fun. After all, it used to be fun when we drove and he sat in the back in his car seat.
We decided to rent a car instead of putting more miles on Old Reliable, our aging Honda CRV. Although it seems like just yesterday when we bought it, it’s starting to sag a bit like everything else in our household.
The idea was that our son would take turns driving with Mark since I have never been a fan of highway driving, especially not highways bordered with deeply wooded areas teeming with suicidal deer.
Since Joe isn’t on our car insurance, we discovered we would have had to pay more per day to have him on the rental agreement, thus Mark became the main driver by default and/or our ingrained cheapness. At the designated time, Joe crawled into the backseat, I got into the passenger’s seat, and Mark climbed behind the wheel.
“Don’t forget to feed the pets, bring in the mail and lock the doors!” I called to our other son who inherited the thankless job of watching all our animals and the house while we were gone.
“Don’t forget to put out the garbage cans out and stay away from the beer!” Mark added.
“Don’t touch any of my stuff!” Joe added from his cocoon of blankets and pillows. (Even though Joe has lived in his own apartment for about a decade, his room at our house is still loaded with his “stuff.” I don’t know how to break it to him, but none of us want to steal his heavy metal posters, back issues of Trains magazine or a plastic mustache from his large Mr. Potato Head collection.)
Joe slept all the way to Illinois so it wasn’t until we reached the Chicago area that we began to notice our little boy had become an adult bona fide backseat driver. He woke up in the northern suburbs and began issuing directives immediately.
“Turn here! Not left, right! You have to drive WEST.”
“I know where I’m going. Your mother and I grew up in this area,” Mark said a little testily.
“I’m just trying to help,” Joe said. “And you were supposed to turn at that last corner.”
I assumed he was also trying to help when he warned us not to have caffeine after dinner, to take the stairs instead of the elevator if we cared about our heart health, and speaking of health, we’d be wise to start skipping desserts — permanently. I now know how my parents felt whenever I made helpful suggestions to them regarding their driving, health, diets, etc. Annoyed.
Once we got used to being together again in such close quarters, it turned out to be a pleasant trip, especially in our luxurious rental car. I’ve often thought renting a flashy new car is a little like getting a flashy new spouse. Fun for a while, but not nearly as comfortable and familiar as your old clunker. At least that’s what I tell myself when we have to return the rental.
The trip wound down and we headed home on Sunday.
“That was fun,” Joe said. “I’ll rent the car next time and I’ll drive.”
Turning my head to glance back at him, for a split second I saw the baby he once was before the man he is now came back into focus, a grown man who cares deeply about the welfare of his slightly feeble parents.
“Deal,” I said. “It’s your turn.”
And I’ll even bite my tongue when it comes to telling him when to cut off the caffeine, go to bed, or whatever else order I might want to give because it’s true. It is his turn.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
