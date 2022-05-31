“A man is a success,” Bob Dylan said, “if he gets up in the mornin’ and gets to bed at night, and in between he does what he wants to.”
Those who knew the late Mark Halverson will attest: He rode life’s rails at his own pace, by his own free will.
“In every way, Mark lived the way he wanted to live,” said Gary Campbell, Halverson’s childhood pal and radio cohort.
Seven months after Halverson’s death, friends and family are gathering Saturday (at press time, the memorial is private) to sing songs, swap stories and celebrate an unabashed bleeding heart who left it all on the field.
Bad Liquor Management, a collective led by Kit Kildahl and Josh Gravelin, are headlining the musical celebration, dipping into the blues songbook that Halverson studied and promoted for a half-century.
“Mark was an iconoclast and a lawyer for the liberal,” Kildahl said. “I always respected that about him.”
The quartet will be rounded out by City Mouse’s Billy Steiner and Dale Haefner. Halverson’s widow, Roylene Champeaux, told Steiner that City Mouse was her husband’s favorite band.
“I said, ‘You gotta be kidding me!’” Steiner said, laughing. “All he ever did was (complain) about us. … Mark was the ultimate curmudgeon.”
That’s no lie, said musician/writer Joe Tougas. Halverson’s brusque nature could turn off friends and foes alike, but never for very long. He enjoyed ruffling feathers; malice wasn’t his style, though.
“I remember asking him, ‘You realize you give off a vibe, right?’” Tougas said. “And Mark goes, ‘Ah, Joey, I like everybody.’”
Beyond his aloof disposition and bushy beard, Halverson was a gentle, loyal pal with a warm smile and sharp sense of humor.
“Mark’s a hard guy to pin down,” Tougas said. “He could take time to warm to you, but he was funny, kind, had a big heart. He’d go out of his way for you. He wasn’t a fair-weather friend.”
Minnesota Blues Hall of Famer Don Scott will also honor Halverson, who served as a director with the Minnesota Blues Society. Shortly before his death, Halverson lobbied for Scott’s induction.
“He was instrumental in getting my name considered,” Scott told The Free Press last year. “I salute him for that.”
Throughout his life, Halverson gathered titles like he collected blues festival T-shirts: Attorney. Writer. Publisher. Brakeman. Historian. Radio Personality. Deadhead. Blues Scholar. Nightclub Owner. Rabble-rouser. Activist. Community Organizer. Motorcyclist. Baseball Fanatic. Friend.
“Mark would’ve been a fixture in any community that he was in,” said longtime radio broadcaster Pete Steiner. “He was unique.”
The Last Ride
In his final 24 hours, Halverson lived the life he loved. On Friday afternoon, he recorded an interview at KMSU’s studio. That evening, Halverson left his “Blues Bunker” in Mankato’s Lincoln Park neighborhood to see live music at the Blue Boat downtown. Sitting among friends, Halverson drank his preferred IPA beer, voiced his usual wisecracks and posted a photo of the blues trio to his Facebook account.
Eighteen hours later, Halverson, 70, was killed while riding his BMW motorcycle home from St. Peter on a balmy November afternoon. The motorcycle and a pickup collided at the intersection of Third Avenue and Highway 14. Halverson died at the scene.
“I was totally blown away,” said Joel Baumann, who sat at Halverson’s table. “You never expect that you’re not going to see a guy again.”
City Mouse performed at the Blue Boat hours after the crash, and Billy Steiner expected to visit with Halverson. The news stunned him.
“We know he would’ve gone to see us,” he said. “It was a beautiful day, and I think he was going out for his last ride of the season.”
Steiner said Saturday’s memorial befits Halverson’s contributions to southern Minnesota’s music and grassroots politics.
“Here’s to Mark,” Steiner said, raising a glass of beer. “The King of the Blues.”
A Good Friend
Campbell’s bond with Halverson started in 1960 when they were 9 years old. The Campbells lived near the Halversons on the south end of St. Peter and attended church together. In high school, the partners in crime gained notoriety after publishing a satirical underground newspaper, Pool Hall News, that skewered students and faculty.
“We kind of produced it on the sly, although it was hard to do,” Halverson told the Minnesota Historical Society in 2018.
Campbell reminisced while holding a copy of Pool Hall News’ final edition, published in 2019 for St. Peter’s class of 1969 50th reunion. Their prose and wit were so matched, Campbell can’t determine where one writer’s rantings ended and the other began.
“At one point we thought we were a great writing team like Lennon-McCartney,” Campbell said. “As time we went on, we realized Mark and I were Beavis and Butthead.”
The two also connected over music, first rock and roll – the teenagers saw Jimi Hendrix and The Doors in 1968 – before Campbell turned Mark onto classic blues. The music and its history enthralled Halverson.
“If people listen to the blues,” Halverson told The Free Press in 2011, “they’ll probably like it.”
Halverson traveled the continent to attend blues festivals and operated a Wisconsin music venue, the Brokedown Palace. But Halverson hardly even tapped his feet to music. And dancing? Nope, that wasn’t his bag, either.
“If Mark applauded, he would turn his head the other way,” Campbell said. “He never showed any excitement – even bands that he loved. He was above that.”
Halverson graduated from Mankato State University in 1973 and earned a law degree in 1980. A lifelong fascination of trains led to work as a railroad brakeman, spending summers on the Alaskan railroad. Even in the early 2000s, Halverson flirted with returning to the freights.
“He just loved working on the railroad,” Campbell said.
In 1998, Halverson invited Campbell to co-host his “Blues Before Monday” show, giving birth to a 15-year run as the “White Bread Blues Boys.” The duo laughed over their good fortune during weekly “post-production meetings” at the Oleander Saloon.
“The post-production meetings were so much fun. We’d pre-record the last hour and a half of the show to give ourselves enough time,” Campbell said. “Friends would join us, and we’d yuck it up.”
By his final years, Halverson hosted seven hours of KMSU programming across six days each week. His first blues show aired in 1991, but his association with KMSU lasted nearly 50 years. He’d occasionally mutter a desire to retire from the airwaves, but few took the threat seriously.
“I’ll keep doing it as long as I’m around town,” Halverson told The Free Press in 2013.
During KMSU’s fall 2021 pledge drive, Halverson called during Campbell’s jazz program, requesting a beer summit. The two had lost touch a bit during the pandemic. Tired from hosting a two-hour live show, Campbell nearly declined the invitation.
“But I thought, ‘I gotta do that,’” he said. “I was glad I did, because it was the last time I saw him.”
A couple of weeks later, Campbell and his wife, Mary, were driving to the Minnesota Arboretum when Mary received a call from Halverson’s assistant, Marian Determan.
“Mary was talking real low, and I could tell it was bad news,” Campbell said. “She said, ‘Mark was in an accident, and he died.’ … I was just in shock.”
Halverson’s show was supposed to air that night. KMSU General Manager Dwayne Megaw consulted Campbell on a playlist; Campbell suggested blues legend Buddy Guy. At 7 p.m., Megaw informed listeners of Halverson’s death.
“Mark’s legacy is the amount of blues that’s on this station,” Megaw said. “We want to keep that going – the shows that he started and was part of curating.”
Campbell has returned indefinitely to his seat on the “Blues Before Monday” show. He predicted Halverson will someday receive posthumous induction into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
“The show is an institution and I want it done right,” Campbell said. “I’d rather have him back, but I feel good about doing it.”
Campbell plans to offer a few parting reflections Saturday.
“It’s a big loss for me,” he said. “As time goes by, I miss Mark more and more.”
A Long Strange Trip
Tougas logged more highway miles with Halverson than anyone. From Chicago to the Bay Area, Halverson and Tougas attended countless Grateful Dead and Dylan concerts. Mark usually drove; Joe promised to stay awake on the ride home.
“We were great traveling companions,” Tougas said. “Mark was always the responsible one.”
Tougas, a former Free Press reporter and features editor, often turned to Halverson as a source for newspaper stories. Can’t you find anyone else? his editors pleaded. Tougas had little choice.
“Mark was so involved in so many things, he was clearly the guy to talk to,” Tougas said. “He’s taking the lead, organizing. He was so plugged in, and he liked being a public authority.”
In the 1990s, the pair broadcasted an unscripted cable access program, “Dead Air,” that grew into a cult classic. The show was ostensibly about the Grateful Dead but often meandered toward current events.
“It was ‘Wayne’s World’ before its time,” Tougas said.
During Saturday’s ceremony, Tougas will strap on his guitar to sing a few Grateful Dead classics as “an ode to a friend.”
“Mark loved the Dead,” he said, “and it’s going to be a really personal conversation with him. I’m looking forward to that a lot.”
Their touring adventures were behind them by the 2000s, but the memories did not fade away.
“I take comfort in that, when we did run into each other, we’d reflect fondly and explode in joy (over) how much we crammed in together,” Tougas said.
Tougas visited with Halverson in KMSU’s parking lot a few weeks before his accident. They discussed meeting for an article Tougas planned to write about Halverson’s anti-war activism. Learning of his friend’s death, Tougas said, “put me all out of sorts.”
“You felt like, ‘No, Halverson is such a mainstay – any social event, he’s going to be there,’” he said. “It took quite a while to understand that he was gone.”
In life, Halverson never minded the spotlight. Saturday his memory will shine bright.
“Like everybody else at this tribute,” Tougas said, “I’m really glad this is happening.”
