It’s been a little over a year that the Mankato Farmers’ Market brought some of its vendors to the Food Hub in Old Town.
Over the years, the Farmers’ Market had tried to establish a downtown location due to high customer demand. There was a potential to set up shop at the Hy-Vee parking lot in 2018, but the grocer and market couldn’t reach an agreement.
The Food Hub is a popular site in the heart of Mankato — high traffic, local shops and plenty of parking space for market-goers located right behind the market. The smaller Farmers’ Market — around six to 12 vendors — had seen success in its debut at the new location last year.
“It was pretty awesome. It was better than Tuesdays on average,” said Dan Zimmerli, the Farmers’ Market secretary.
However, since the market reopened its booths to the public this year, the turnout has been significantly smaller.
Of course, there were some growing pains its first year in the new location, said Tim Guldan, vice president of the Farmers’ Market. “But overall, we were pretty happy with the turnout, so we came down here again for a second year.”
If he had to gauge its attendance compared to last year, he said, sales are down between vendors about 50%.
“I’m not sure why there’s a lower turnout down there,” said Diane Dunham, the market’s president.
Perhaps it’s the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, yet Dunham has seen an increase at the hilltop location in Best Buy’s parking lot.
Last year the market had a kids’ program, Power of Produce Club, that gave kids a $2 token to visit each vendor to purchase an item. There also was music in the downtown location adding a festive and family-friendly vibe. All of those extras, unfortunately, were dropped to keep vendors and patrons safe during the public health crisis.
And Stephanie Braun, director of the Mogwai Collaboration and The Hub Food Park, has supported the Farmers’ Market since the beginning by bringing in events and activities, Zimmerli said. On July 16, she brought in El Jefe, a food truck, to attract more customers.
Throughout the years, Dunham said, the Farmers’ Market investigated as much as possible in order to bring the market to downtown. There had been meetings with the City Council, Greater Mankato Growth and potential areas to set up.
“Everyone was really excited, including the market,” Dunham said. “It just hasn’t been as fruitful for the Farmers’ Market as we hoped.”
The July 16 market brought in more people to shop for locally produced and handmade goods, but attendance hasn’t been as consistent as hoped by organizers and vendors. The market has been looking at potentially disbanding the Old Town Farmers Market due to lack of sales.
Typically on Thursdays, said Lara Zimmerli of Cedar Crate Farm, the attendance is a slow trickle throughout the 2½-hour time span of the market.
“We did have one Thursday where we didn’t see anyone for the whole last 45 minutes,” she said. “And if you compare that with our Tuesday markets, this is quite slow.”
If the market were to stop setting up in Old Town, the Thursday markets in that location would be gone.
“Obviously, we don’t want it to come to that,” Guldan said.
The market would then move back to Adams Street at Best Buy’s parking lot.
The vendors and market want the community to know about its presence downtown. The community previously made the market aware it wanted the market to be downtown, Guldan said.
“So we did our best to make it happen,” Guldan said. “It hasn’t been economical from a business standpoint. … The market itself is not a business — it’s an organization to support many individual businesses.”
The vendors have enjoyed the spot thus far, Lara Zimmerli said, and are happy to be in a part of Mankato where so much revitalization has taken place.
The support for the community gives the opportunity to keep fresh, locally sourced foods and goods to continue operating.
“Farmers’ markets, in general, are the epitome of small business,” Dan Zimmerli said. “The Farmers’ Market is a drive of new innovation.”
The Mankato Farmers’ Market has vendors with products that are made within a 40-mile radius.
“We stick to that pretty closely,” he said. “It’s very hyper-local businesses that people are supporting, and those dollars go back to the community.”
And for many of the vendors, the market and their goods is their livelihood.
“We kind of feel bad about it, too,” Dunham said about the low customer turnout in Old Town. “We wanted it to work. We wanted it to be successful. … After a year, I don’t think we can say that it’s been as successful.”
In addition, Guldan said many vendors have been hurting with the lack of sales.
“For many of our vendors, this is their livelihood,” Guldan said. “So when given the option, well, we have (Old Town) but it’s kind of debatable. It’s tough to let emotion get in the way when you know your family’s livelihood is on the line.”
From a business standpoint, the Farmers’ Market might have no choice but to move to the Adams location. Ultimately, the Farmers’ Market vendors hope the community comes to support the Old Town location.
“I would just like to say to the community, we are solely here because of you, and we’re here,” Lara Zimmerli said. “But if you don’t show up, we can’t.”
