As Mizha Overn speaks about all of the moving parts involved in playing Pinocchio, the puppet who wanted to be a boy, the stage behind her is alive with three classmates operating a large, black whale.
Director Peter Bloedel has just emerged from underneath Monstro after tightening some screws that were hindering its movement.
These appear to be more than your average moving parts, and the man pulling many of the strings is Bloedel. He, along with his son, Hans, adapted the script. Now he’s working to bring that script to life on stage.
“I don’t know if there was one specific thing that set us off on (adapting) ‘Pinocchio,’” said Hans Bloedel, a Bethany alum who is now an MFA student in the theater program at Minnesota State University.
The father-son team had just completed their adaptation of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and were enjoying their time together, learning each other’s artistic voices, Hans said. The “Pinocchio” book had been mentioned as being ripe for adaptation, and they decided to give it a go.
“I kind of feed off of Hans’s enthusiasm,” Peter said. “I think I went, ‘We should do ‘Pinocchio.’ And I think Hans went, ‘Yeah.’ And that’s all it takes for me.”
They liken the process to a father-son fishing trip, except instead of fishing poles they use their own creativity; the result is a feast of words and not fish. And they worked to avoid creating another Disney story.
Once they put “Pinocchio” on the lineup for this year’s shows, they had their incentive to get it done. But they also had an adaptation they could have fallen back on if their creativity never took the bait, so to speak.
Despite all of Hans’ fond memories of the beautifully illustrated book of Carlo Collodi’s story, when they got to adapting it, they found something a bit more like a “meandering bedtime story.” The first half of the original was written as a serial story between 1881 and 1883 and, as such, was episodic and awkward, they found.
Characters appeared and never returned. One chapter had nothing to do with the one that preceded it, and they were stuck with combining characters, deleting storylines or doing other things to make sense of the story.
“Even in the book, it’s hardly addressed by the people around him that he is a walking, talking puppet,” Peter said. “And it’s just sort of an accepted fact that he’s alive. There are even a couple of chapters where you run into other puppets that are also walking around talking.”
Using the story as their guide, and reading it aloud to each other, Peter mapped out the action before they started writing. It soon became apparent that including everything would make for a very long play. When things didn’t fit, they returned to the source material before deciding how to proceed.
Many times when something repeated, they found they could present it all into one place or delete it the second time, Hans said. The result, they figure, is a two-hour play that may go a bit longer depending on audience laughs.
But what about Overn, the girl playing a puppet who wants to be a boy? How are those moving parts coming along?
“Physically, it’s a very demanding role, which I wasn’t super expecting,” she said with a smile that indicated she has accepted the challenge. “I expected it a little bit, but not to the extent that it is.”
Overn plays the character as a puppet in some scenes, especially in those where it’s important to show Pinocchio’s size in relation to others. Even then, she moves the puppet’s extremities and mouth, working hard to match the puppet’s mouth movements to her own.
In trying to concentrate the audience’s attention on the puppet, Overn watches the puppet as she speaks. Dressed like Pinocchio, she hopes to not be distracting.
When it’s time for her to become Pinocchio, she takes what she has learned from watching the puppet move to replicate its movements. You may see her legs bow a bit and her back stiffen, for example.
The movements might change as Bloedel continues to craft the puppet throughout the rehearsal process, she said. She’s also being flipped, doing dance moves, kicks and the splits, all while creating a slightly nasal-sounding voice for Pinocchio.
She applied some experience from her involvement in “Rikki, Tikki Tavi” in October 2020.
“So, I had a little puppet for that, too. But it wasn’t nearly as complex as this one,” she said. She also applied some of what she learned through a Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival intensive program she attended.
Overn said the cast for “Pinocchio” has been great. Peter and Hans worked to make sure they are always busy. As narrators, new characters or stagehands, they’re never off stage for long. It adds a big mental component to the apparent physical component.
Although she loves theater and hopes to make it a career — possibly as a musical theater playwright — she also loves film. A recent short film of hers has been accepted into a film festival.
For right now, she is concentrating on helping a wooden puppet become a little boy.
As for the two generations of Bloedels who compared their experience to a fishing trip — even though neither fishes — there’s a great sense of satisfaction as everything comes together on stage.
“There’s just a moment between Pinocchio and Geppetto, inside the shark,” Hans said. “I think there’s just sort of this really fun, touching moment between the two. Yeah, that turned out really nicely.”
