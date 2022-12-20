Q. I’m feeling especially stressed this time of year. Are there any foods that I can eat that can help reduce stress or my symptoms of stress?
A. It is that time of year: the most “magical” season that many families find to be the most wonderful time of the year. However, along with all of the magic comes a lot of stress!
Stress cannot only play a role in our mental health, but it has been shown to cause physical stress on our body. According to the American Psychological Association, stress affects all systems of the body including the musculoskeletal, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous and reproductive systems.
Therefore, the question is this: How do we get all of our holiday to-do lists done but still find a balance to reduce overall stress and fatigue?
The first recommendation in stress-management is to identify your stress symptoms. For example, if you notice shortness of breath, headaches, sleep problems, anxiety, irritability, etc., these could all be symptoms of stress. These symptoms may contribute to negative health consequences such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes.
By recognizing these symptoms and listening to your body, you are then able to first start the process of applying stress-management techniques. Stress-management techniques that are often recommended include maintaining a healthy social support network, engaging in regular physical exercise, and eating a healthy balanced diet to better fuel your body.
When considering the effects diet can have on stress management, consider adding these foods:
1) Eat healthy fats such as omega-3 fatty acids from nuts, seeds and fatty fish such as salmon and tuna. These healthy fats have been shown to reduce depression and anxiety symptoms.
2) Consider adding high-fiber foods. High-fiber foods such as oatmeal, nuts, beans, fruits and vegetables can all be effective in increasing alertness and decreasing perceived stress.
3) Assess your caffeine amount. By consuming too much caffeine, some individuals may notice an increase in anxiety and difficulties in concentrating as well as poor overall sleep quality.
4) Consider supplements such as magnesium, melatonin, turmeric and omega-3, which have all been shown to have a positive effect on stress reduction.
