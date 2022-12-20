Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&