In previewing this Saturday’s first Festival of Nations in St. Peter, the best approach may be to just list the multitude of people, groups and activities that are planned. But as the first larger activity presented by the St. Peter Neighborhood Diversity Council, some context is needed.
But don’t worry, the list is coming.
The best description may come from the event created on Facebook: “Many cultures, celebrating together in community.”
The St. Peter Good Neighbor Diversity Council was formed about 18 months ago by William Nelsen and like-minded residents like Trish Hiscock-Austin who wanted to start breaking down cultural barriers that often pop up during everyday interactions.
“It really has just been doing some informal kind of gatherings, tea and talks, and things here in town,” Hiscock-Austin said. “Just as a way to get people together and gather over food or drink or picnic tables, across culture and religion and backgrounds and language.”
The diversity council idea emerged, Nelsen said, from a Blandin Foundation Leadership in Ethnically Diverse Communities training program in 2019-20 that included 34 diverse St. Peter residents. A Blandin grant is helping fund this first big event.
Nelsen said this grant allowed for serious planning of events and programs to work on the group’s mission “to enable St. Peter to be a caring, supportive, and welcoming community for people of all racial, religious, and other diverse backgrounds.”
He said, “We believe it will become our signature annual event, and we hope it will become one of the major events that people in the St. Peter area will look forward to each year.”
Now, how about that list of what’s going on 1-5 p.m. Saturday in and around Johnson Hall at Nicollet County Fairgrounds:
Utilizing indoor space will be three dance troupes showcasing traditional performances from Mexico and Somalia. Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca from the Twin Cities and Zamora Folklore of Le Center will perform dances from Mexico.
The Somali Museum of Minnesota Dance Troupe will perform traditional dances from across Somalia. It is made up of students from the Twin Cities celebrating and sharing their Somali culture.
Other performers include Flamenco dancer Molly “La Bo” Stoltz and hip-hop artist Jon Ivan Gill. The Gustavus Adolphus College philosophy assistant professor will perform rap and spoke word inspired by Belizean and Honduran cultures under his stage name, Gilead7.
“We’re going to have an international café in (Johnson Hall) as well, where there’ll be some foods that people can try,” Hiscock-Austin said. In addition, Mexican and Asian food trucks outside will offer people a sample of different cultures.
Other choices will be a German stand with brats and schnitzel, Somali sambusa and mandazi, Wonders Ice Cream and Boba, and desserts such as cookies, cake pops and boba tea. Food samples available free or for $1 include tamales, chai tea, cream cheese wontons from China Town, corn beef and cabbage from Patrick’s on Third, and items from Mexican and Somali markets.
“We’ve got a vendor fair, so some folks are coming to sell their beautiful things, their creations. We’re going to have some face painting, we’re going to have a woman bringing her henna art,” Hiscock-Austin said.
Perhaps most visible of these will be an 18- to 20-foot-long mandala chalk design created on pavement outside of Johnson Hall by artist Sandy Forseth. Guests can paint within her design. A gallery will include work by photographer Khyron Winfield and mixed media artist Echocce Mendoza, an organizer.
About 15 vendors will display and sell pottery, jewelry and other items.
“When we’re doing community work around issues of diversity in an increasingly diverse world, we have to get young people involved. I think there’s a lot of possibility there when we look to kids and teenagers and young adults to continue to do this work or be motivated to build strong towns and neighborhoods,” she said.
