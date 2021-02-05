For the last several years, film award ceremonies have undergone close scrutiny to the lack of diversity in their nominations.
The first one that comes to mind is the Oscars. “#OscarsSoWhite,” a hashtag created by April Feign in 2015, trended on Twitter both in 2015 and 2016 as a response to the academy awarding all 20 acting nominations to white actors for two consecutive years.
The conversation of the lack of diversity in Hollywood has continued with this year’s Golden Globe nominations causing a stir. One being that prolific film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, Spike Lee, was not nominated.
There has been movement in Hollywood to add more diverse nominations, such as the Oscars adding a diversity requirement. But largely, the nominations lack in representing diverse filmmakers, actors, directors and producers.
Now, I’m not going to say that I’m an expert at award shows, and I’ll even be frank, I’m not a fan of them. But I do notice when diversity lacks. More close to home, I notice the massive absence of Latinos being represented or nominated.
This year’s Golden Globe nominations — out of 125 nominations in 25 categories — only had three Latinos. The nominees are: Lin-Manuel Miranda for Best Comedy or Musical for “Hamilton”; Anya Taylor-Joy in Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television for “The Queen’s Gambit” and Best Actress in a Motion Picture, music or comedy for “Emma; and Jayro Bustmante’s “La Llorona” in Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language.
The small number is not all that surprising. Just off the top of my head, the only two films I remember watching growing up with Latinos was “Gotta Kick it Up,” a Disney Channel original film and “Selena.” And of course, “The George Lopez Show.”
It hasn’t been until recently that I have been able to find shows or films that did — “Jane the Virgin,” “Coco,” “Mr. Iglesias” and “On My Block,” to name a few. And these were mostly found on Netflix, rather than cable like we had growing up.
There wasn’t a lot that I could fall back on as my favorite show that I felt I could connect with or feel represented. Instead, I would usually watch shows with Black leads; “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Sister Sister” and “Moesha.”
Though I am not Black, some of the issues the shows delved into, its humor and family life looked similar to mine — not exact, but enough to not feel as isolated in a largely white dominated programming schedule.
And the lack of representation and diversity remains chiefly the same. When Latinos are represented, there’s a big stereotyping issue.
A study conducted by University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative in 2019 looked at 1,200 top-grossing films from 2007 through 2018. Only 3% of movies included Latinos in a lead or co-lead role; Only 4.5% had Latino characters with speaking roles. And 47% of the 1,200 movies There was also only 3% — 28 out of 3,616 — behind the camera credits.
Among many things the study found, such as Latinos isolating themselves from their culture and Latinas being sexualized, it explored the dangerous stereotype of Latinos being criminals and/or involved in criminal activity.
The study analyzed the top 200 fictional films between 2017 and 2018. Out of those movies, the study said, 55 of them had a top billed actor that was Latino. Of those 55 movies, a total of 262 Latinos with a speaking character. Nearly a quarter, 24%, of those Latino speaking characters were portrayed as law breakers.
More than half of those characters, 61.9%, were shown as part of a gang or drug dealers. (Majority of those depictions occurred in three films, 33 of the 39 characters were linked to a fictional Mexican cartel.) And 38% of characters were depicted committing “fraud, thievery, murder or as having previously been in prison for reasons not made clear in the film.”
Only 4% of the characters held jobs that were high level occupations involving STEM careers and nine depicted high level/educated professionals, the study said.
Even though the U.S. Latino population surpassed the 60 million mark, about 18% of the U.S.’s population, we remain mostly nonexistent on the small and big screens. And when we are represented, we’re represented as criminals — one quarter of 1,200 films.
Though we’re getting closer to more inclusivity and diversity in our everyday lives, we still see many snubs to BIPOC creators and actors in the entertainment world — off and on the screen.
We need Latino actors, producers, executives and directors to be in the industry to avoid the continuance of stereotyping and erasure of Latinos in our country, and moreover, tell and share our real stories.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.