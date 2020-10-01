It’s finally here, folks. Colder nights, golden and red leaves, pumpkins everywhere — Spooky Season has officially begun.
October is my favorite month and has been since I was just in pre-school. People get to dress up as whatever they want — ghouls, witches, presidents, even food items. The season has always been magical to me. Plus, free candy. I love free, and I love candy.
There are probably some people who can remember a Christmas morning that has burned into their memory forever. For me, it was one Halloween morning when my older brother had been given the task to wake me up. It’s a task deemed nearly impossible, even now. Besides free and candy, I love sleeping more.
However, this particular morning, as I tried to cocoon myself into my blankets and dreaded having to got to pre-school, my brother said: “But it’s Halloween.”
I sprung up out of bed to put on my costume — a classic and scratchy princess outfit my mom had gotten me. Unfortunately, I was told it wasn’t until night that I could dress up and go trick-or-treating.
But that evening, the crisp cold air hit my rosy cheeks as we went door to door and got to see the other magical creatures take over the night. Carrying bags stuffed with candy, we headed home right before the sun completely set. And the next morning, I waited for the next year’s Halloween.
Now, as an adult, I still celebrate Halloween like a kid. There’s candy and pumpkins and spooky decor at my house. My favorite part, however, is my curated list of Halloween movies running Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
It’s taken awhile to get this list perfect, as in, a perfect amount of horror and lighthearted movies to prevent nightmares. Listed are some of my favorites and regular showings at my house throughout the season. Also, I’m not a film critic nor am I a film expert. Some have plots, others don’t. Don’t come at me, please! I just like the movies.
”The Exorcist”
This is hands-down one of the best films. Admittedly, I accidentally saw parts of the film as a kid and was scarred. However, it is now a staple in my Halloween collection. It’s not only the story of a priest who sees the evilness in a child to then cast out the devil that’s great, but the backstory of the film. It’s been said the set itself was haunted, including nine deaths on set. Plus, Pazuzu’s face still scares the living daylights out of me.
”Halloweentown”
Ah, Disney. Such a PG and wonderfully cringey series of movies. They came out on Disney in the late ‘90s, featuring a young girl who knows she’s special but isn’t sure why. (Hint: She’s a witch and her grandma helps her come to that discovery.) The grandma, by the way, is portrayed by the late Debbie Reynolds. There are monsters and ghosts, witches and warlocks and a whole bunch of feel-good moments.
”Halloween”
The classic slasher film, debuting Jamie Lee Curtis. I’m not sure what’s the better part of the film — the score, its timeless appeal or the fact Curtis is the daughter of Janet Leigh, aka Marion Crane from “Psycho.”
”Get Out”
Jordan Peele’s 2017 movie, “Get Out,” is perhaps one of my new favorite films. Watching it in the theater made it that much more tense. Peele used not only politics in this thriller but humor to make this a noteworthy film.
”Rocky Horror Film Show”
Meatloaf. Tim Curry. That’s all I need to say.
”Cabin In the Woods”
It starts out stereotypically. Good-looking kids head out for a trip out in the woods, soon to discover it’s a hellhole. But it’s all orchestrated, using horror film rules against the kids. It’s brilliant.
Honorable mentions: “The Conjuring,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Amityville Horror,” “It” (the 1990 version), “Annabelle,” “Pet Sematary” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
Now go on, go get spooked!
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.