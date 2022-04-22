Growing up in Salem, South Dakota, near Sioux Falls, Vincent Kenobbie didn’t even have an art class to attend in middle school. In high school, the art teacher only offered classes every two weeks.
“In terms of doing art in middle school in high school, I was completely self-taught,” Kenobbie said.
In addition to not having an adequate arts education program, Kenobbie said his rural upbringing in South Dakota was not a good environment to grow up in due to him being queer and having a mental health disorder.
“My classmates were extremely conservative people,” the 21-year-old said. “I had classmates that would talk about wanting to kill people who were queer. These were the same classmates who had access to weapons and firearms.”
Kenobbie, who graduated from a class of just 24 students, came across Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter when looking at schools in 2019. He received scholarships that were enough to help pay for schooling, he said. But after a few years at Gustavus, Kenobbie’s financial situation changed.
“It used to be affordable for me until my parents completely cut off their support,” he said. “Because I am being disowned from my family, I have to withdraw.”
It all started when Kenobbie said he came out to his parents as bisexual during his senior year of high school.
“My father was accepting at the time,” he said. “My mother, not so much.”
After that, his mother didn’t talk to him much. When he came to Gustavus, he said he realized he was trans and began using he/him pronouns, which further complicated his relationship with his parents.
“There was a lot of screaming and a lot of who put this in your head,” recalled Kenobbie.
Even worse, Kenobbie said he remembers some of his mother’s last words: “Your grandma will go to her grave not knowing about this.” In the end, he had to stop contacting them because they refused to accept him as Vince.
Once cut off from his family’s support, he was almost kicked out of Gustavus. He was able to remain enrolled with the help of a GoFundMe account.
“I would be homeless right now,” he said. “I have no home to go back to. My home is here. The Department of Education considers me legally and categorically homeless.”
With funds running low, Kenobbie decided to transfer to the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. MCAD gave him a better financial aid package and scholarships for next fall. He will study drawing and painting.
His exhibit at the 410 Project is a reflection of the three main components of his life: dying, death and composition; mental illness and trauma; and spirituality.
“Recently, I’ve been working on art that is more spiritual,” said Kenonbbie, who describes himself as a proponent when it comes to talking about death and the transformation people go through when they die. “How, once we die, our body returns to the earth, returns to the soil. We become everything, and I think that’s really beautiful.”
His hope is that the topic of death holds less taboo. He said he wants to try to normalize it and show the beauty of that transformation. These themes, he said, are reflected in his paintings.
His work uses bright colors and deep saturation with dark reds and blue highlights. He also enjoys working with powder pigments and gold paint to offer a cool, shimmery effect, giving life to every image.
when you look at these paintings, it shifts, it changes,” Kenobbie added.
A portion of his work also focuses on mental illness and trauma.
“I still do a lot of trying to reach out to people who struggle with similar problems,” he said.
He has created charcoal drawings based on his vertigo experiences and anxiety symptoms where he aimed to capture the emotions in a visual way to help others better understand those feelings.
“I am learning more and more about my mental illnesses as I go along, but the support that I get from my doctors, from my community, from my friends, really helps,” Kenobbie said. “I’ve changed so much and I have grown so much as an artist. My technical experience has grown.”
