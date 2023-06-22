Executive Director Charlie Leftridge’s stood in the Carnegie Art Center at a spot that offered views of several sculptures, prints and mixed-media works.
“It’s fascinating to me...the high quality...and the number of our region’s artists — there are so many and their works are all so different,” said Leftridge.
Three shows are being simultaneously displayed through Saturday in the art space at 120 S. Broad St. A public reception 5-7 p.m. Friday will offer a chance to meet the creatives displaying their art. The gathering is planned near the conclusion of the center’s first gallery season since its restructuring early in 2022.
The new board is taking on the duties of scheduling exhibits, keeping the nonprofit in good shape financially and finding ways of establishing the Carnegie as a vibrant destination where community members go to become inspired and expand their artistic, cultural and educational horizons.
A recent hiccup in the center’s gallery schedule challenged its board to quickly come up with a creative solution for filling exhibit space. When an artist who’d been slated for this month had to cancel, a Carnegie member’s artist connections saved the day.
Retired art professor Brian Frink asked Kentucky artist and 1980 MSU graduate Brent Oglesbee to fill the walls of the Rotunda Room with his sculptural ceramic pieces.
“Our plan had been for me to show at his RACA Gallery and I like that energy (at Frink’s gallery),” Oglesbee said.
“At some point, I saw the advantage of showing my work in downtown Mankato. More people will be able to see it. So I said ‘yes.’”
Oglesbee is on his way from his Bowling Green home to the Carnegie, where he will meet the public during the reception Friday evening.
“Mankato is where I did my undergraduate studies, so it’s going to feel like I am coming home.” he said.
Three printmakers whose works are on display in the Hope Cook Gallery won’t have as lengthy drives to the Carnegie reception.
• Denise Friesen works out of her studio in North Mankato.
Friesen’s monotypes are created by combining painting, drawing and printmaking techniques.
• Joel Moline creates his wood engraving in his home studio on the south side of St. Peter.
Moline’s artist statement for the show describes the process involved when engraving onto a block an image that’s later transformed into a ink-and-paper artwork. Moline said he’s apt to lose track of time while creating his reflections of plants and special places.
• Brad Widness has taught several art courses, including printmaking, at Minnesota State University. Works he’s created have been part of exhibitions at the International Print Center in New York.
According to his artist statement, Widness’ work is driven by an abiding fascination with the interior landscapes of memory and imagination.
The third exhibit is on display in the Fireside Gallery and features sculptures and mixed media works. Artists represented in the show are Craig Groe, Mark Hall and Abby Lundebreck — all local residents.
The center’s galleries are open noon to 6 p.m. today, 1-4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Gallery rooms at the Carnegie will be vacant for several weeks until the second annual Cultivate Mankato show opens in late July.
The center housed in a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places has it’s exhibit space booked out well into 2024. Leftridge credits the full slate of shows and other accomplishments to hard work by the Carnegie’s board members.
Since he began his director duties in January, the non-profit has been awarded a $7,000 Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council grant to support gallery programming. Greater Mankato Growth has agreed to provide monies toward a multi-purpose educational space in the center.
During the Carnegie’s relatively quiet summer break, Leftridge and some of the board members will be spending their time seeking financial support for the center. They also plan to work as a group to diligently work to create connections throughout Southern Minnesota.
“We are continuing to look for sponsorships,” Leftridge said.
