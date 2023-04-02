At nine o’clock in the morning people will be waiting outside the Holy Grounds Coffee Shop — a community of folks who share their affection for the food that is given.
Nora Henry, the coordinator at Holy Grounds at Centenary Methodist Church, is a transplant from Maine.
“My daughter got me started here,” Henry says. “She was volunteering and I stepped in because I like the sense of giving that comes with the environment. I was teaching elementary school before I moved here. I get the same feeling working here that I got when I was teaching. A chance to give back.
“I really enjoy the volunteers,” she says. “They give me a lot of support.”
A volunteer steps up to ask Henry a question.
“Can I eat now?”
She smiles and quips, “We feed people.”
Henry keeps it simple.
“I don’t care about micromanaging. I let the volunteers do their thing. I’m not slapping hands around here.”
One of the constants is Brad. He volunteers on most days. Sometimes he comes after 9 a.m. because he walks each day from home. If it’s raining or snowing, he might not make it in. Brad is the pastry guy. ECHO Food Shelf and Cub West donate baked goods, and he puts them out for Holy Grounds patrons. He usually tries for quality.
He exemplifies the people who volunteer. Each day they serve anywhere from 70 to 80 people. A typical meal would be sausage links, eggs, potatoes and fruit. And, of course, coffee is handed to the folks as they come in. To-go meals are also offered. It’s pretty much full service, and that’s the way Henry likes it.
Michelle Hargrave, a former pastor at Centenary, says Henry started out as a volunteer.
“And now she is the coordinator,” Hargrave says. “She brings her steady grace and her desire for the dignity of creating a community, and offers breakfast. I love that she makes it clear that we serve people, not meals — the people that make up the community of the Holy Grounds.”
“I wouldn’t call it a Christian path, I would call it a spiritual path,” Henry says. “I consider myself Christian in the sense that that’s the culture I was raised in. And I’m very comfortable looking to Jesus as my moral compass. I think I am either a Christian atheist or an atheist Christian. I’m not sure exactly which one. I’m not too interested in the miracle stories. And I’m not terribly interested in the Son of God, or any of that stuff. But in the person of Jesus that we encounter in the Bible and the path that he laid out for people to lead is a good path. And as I said, that’s the culture I was raised in, so I’m comfortable.”
She continues, “The other big part of my journey to where I am right now is the fact that I discovered relatively late in life my true identity as a trans woman, which was not something that I quite expected. I was as surprised as anyone was, but that’s been part of my journey for the last six or seven years. All I noticed was that when I opened myself or made myself open to the possibility of this, this was my truth. My life’s been a whole lot better.”
Henry says she’s more at peace with herself as well as more confident.
“I’m also very careful about where I put myself because I don’t want to put myself in a place where I’m going to be threatened, disliked or hated,” she says. “And one of the things I did before I started volunteering here was I met with Erica Koser, who was the coordinator, and said, ‘Listen, am I going to be accepted there?’
“And she said, ‘Absolutely.’ And she was correct. I’ve been completely accepted here. I live my life out in the open. I don’t think I’m fooling anyone. So I guess it’s not all that bad.”
What happens at Holy Grounds is a flow of giving and receiving. For Henry, she accepts that she is filling up on the grace that comes from working with the folks who come through the doors every morning.
“I feel like I’m doing what I was put on this planet to do, and that’s to help look out for other people. It’s very tangible” she says. “I’m able to see every day exactly the way I’m helping to do that. And that’s very important to me. In terms of my philosophy, I do my best not to see our guests as ‘them.’ I try my best to look at them as just other folks on the journey, same as me. I am very careful to keep in mind the immense good fortune I’ve had in my life.”
Laura Stevens works with Henry every day. She calls most of the clients by their names and is dedicated to the mission of Holy Grounds.
“Working with Nora at Holy Grounds is always a fun and rewarding experience,” Stevens says. “She is empowering and trusts volunteers to use their best judgment. Nora cares about our guests at Holy Grounds and goes the extra mile to help them every day. She’s funny and makes the volunteer experience positive and meaningful.”
