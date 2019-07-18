About a month ago I was in the drive-thru at Masaad’s waiting for the friendly part-timer to finish up my shawarma when I saw a curious sight: Isaac Kolstad. He was just walking through the parking lot.
And I thought to myself, “Damn. What a journey that guy’s had.”
Being in the nascent stages of hosting a podcast, I wondered if I could somehow convince Isaac to come on the show (it’s called FreepCast, you can get it wherever you subscribe to podcasts). I knew that, if he said yes, it’d be a great interview. And I wasn’t wrong.
But first, context.
It’s been five years since Isaac’s name first became common knowledge in Mankato. He was a well-known high school athlete at Mankato East, then became even more well known when he transferred from North Dakota State University to Minnesota State University. With Isaac in the defensive backfield, the Mavericks were a force in the Northern Sun Conference and made a nice run in the playoffs.
After graduation, he switched his focus to family and career. With a wife and two daughters, Isaac worked in sales at Fastenal.
But just a few months after graduation, he was out having some drinks with friends in downtown Mankato when everything changed forever. In just a few seconds, misunderstanding led to strong words which led to punches thrown. When it was over, Isaac Kolstad was on the ground and unconscious. And nothing about his life would ever be the same.
Whatever he’d planned for his life before the incident, the only thing Isaac could focus on was survival — and even that wasn’t certain. Doctors in Rochester, Isaac told me, wanted to “pull the plug.” His Mankato physician, however, drove to Rochester and convinced the Mayo medical team to take a chance on Isaac. After all he was young, in great shape and had a family and community pulling for him. Remember those #22Strong bumper stickers and wristbands? Isaac said he was given a 3 percent chance at recovery.
But he battled and fought and took his recovery as seriously as he took football. He was focused and driven. He took heart in incremental improvements. And every time someone waved to him when he was out and about in the community — friend or stranger — it made his heart happy, and gave him the inner strength to keep fighting.
Five years into the new normal, Isaac looks amazing. His walk has a little bit of a limp. His speech is still impacted. But he’s a billion miles away from where he once was.
He says he doesn’t remember much about the incident. Just “bits and pieces,” he said. And he’s still living with the results of a traumatic brain injury
“When I did wake up, I still remember probably the second week at Courage Kenny, I really didn’t know what exactly what happened, I told my dad, I need to get back to Mankato. I thought I could still play football. I told my dad, the team needs me, like, I’m pretty good,” he recalled.
His dad talked him down.
“But that’s how the brain injury works; it sent me back to my senior year,” he said. “He had to draw out a timeline for me. … I still thought he was crazy. I thought he was just trying to make sure I didn’t play again because of my TBI. But I was like, ‘Oh dad, you’re crazy. I can play. Look at me.’”
Isaac went through years of physical therapy. He had to learn to walk. Then learn to run. He had to relearn how to speak, starting at the very beginning — like, learning the alphabet all over again, learning how to form sounds. As basic as you can imagine, that’s where Isaac was.
“I always asked for homework,” he said of the early days of therapy, during which he was actually living at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley. He’d do the physical therapy regimen during the day, then more therapy on his own. “I didn’t just want to go to my room and watch TV. Can I do something to get better? So my PT would have me throw a bean bag, just for coordination, when I watched TV. And I used bands to stretch my foot just for the strength factor. … I’d do an hour on the treadmill and an hour on the ground. I’d run up a hill, and that was not fun. I still remember that. It’s hard, but it took me back to the football days of all this training and wanting to get better.”
With all that Isaac had to deal with, you’d think he’d have mental health issues as well. But, while he says the first year was very hard, he’s thankful for the hand waves from people around town, and the support of his daughters and family.
Isaac, who is no longer married, got the green light from his doctors to live independently a couple of years ago. He sees his daughters on Wednesdays and every other weekend, and is working part-time this summer at Drummer's Garden Center.
And by all means, if you see him around town and are curious about his life or recovery, go ahead and talk to him. He says he loves talking to people, and loves telling the story of how far he’s come and how happy he is to be here.
