This year’s Cirque du Crave is expected to be bigger and better than ever.
After last year’s Cirque du Crave not only sold out but also helped Feeding Our Community Partners to surpass its fundraising goal, FOCP decided to add more of the unusual acts that made last year so memorable.
Cirque du Crave is a vintage, circus-themed fundraiser hosted by FOCP. Last year’s event included contortionists, jugglers, games and more. This year’s event is expected to raise the bar.
“We definitely have some new performers,” said Holly Dodge, FOCP’s marketing and communications manager.
“The basic idea and concept is still the same,” said Rachel Carpenter, the event coordinator. “The main component of (the event) is a culinary competition. Local chefs and restaurants take a backpack food ingredient and make that into a dish.”
This year’s competitors include Pub 500, Bonfire, Pappageorge, Mike Silva & Chris Carpenter, S&B BBQ, DeGroods, Hed Catering Company and Hy-Vee.
Guests will get the chance to try and vote on their favorite dishes while also being entertained by clowns, circus performers, games and more.
“We’ve got contortionists, some aerialists, a stilt walker, a magician, belly dancers, fire dancers and those classic circus staples,” Dodge said.
Dodge and Carpenter have worked to include more acts this year to keep guests entertained and to make the experience different than last year’s.
“If you came last year, there are still going to be new surprises this year,” Dodge said.
Cirque du Crave sold out last year, and they expect to do so again.
“We’re actually approaching that limit,” Dodge said. “I do encourage people to get their tickets early.”
FOCP hosts three fundraisers per year that are essential to their cause. Cirque du Crave is the third and last one of the year.
FOCP is a local organization that supports children from households in the greater-Mankato community that are food insecure.
Dodge said the organization serves 1,200 students at 28 local schools, and the funds raised at these events go directly to feeding those children.
FOCP sends children home with food on weekends and school breaks when they may not have access to food. They use teachers to discreetly place food items into students’ backpacks.
Carpenter said FOCP receives no tax dollars and relies heavily on fundraisers to continue its work.
“FOCP has to fund 100% of the food that goes home with these students,” Carpenter said.
For this reason, Cirque du Crave is an important event.
“It’s a really fun way to raise awareness and raise money for a really serious topic. Youth hunger is not a thing that a lot of people know exists in our community,” Carpenter said. “Cirque du Crave is totally unique to us. We came up with that concept last year. It’s a fun come-as-you-are (event). There’s really something for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.