Q. Is it true that there are foods you should eat together, otherwise they aren’t as good for you?
A. Thelma and Louise, Fred and Ginger, Sonny and Cher are all classic power couples. They bring out the best in each other to shine even brighter together than they do apart. In the nutrition world, this is known as food synergy. To put it simply, when 2+2=5.
When foods are combined correctly, the body is better able to absorb, breakdown, and use nutrients for maximum benefit. These synergistic relationships are part of the reason why supplements generally aren’t as effective as nutrients eaten from whole foods. While researchers haven’t even begun to untangle all the super combinations available, these good-chemistry eats and sips can pack outsized benefits through food synergy.
Power Couple: Green tea and lemon
The Attraction: Citrus fruits such as lemon contain vitamin C, which enhances absorption of catechins, an antioxidant found in green tea.
Power Couple: Guacamole with tomatoes and avocado
The Attraction: The healthy fat in avocados increases absorption of the cancer-fighting carotenoids such as lycopene concentrated in tomatoes. Fat also increases absorption of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, found in abundance in vegetables.
Power Couple: Spinach and red bell peppers
The Attraction: Red bell peppers contain vitamin C, which enhances absorption of the non-heme iron in plant foods such as leafy green vegetables. Try topping a fresh spinach salad with sliced red peppers or strawberries, also rich in vitamin C.
Power Couple: Black pepper and turmeric
The Attraction: Turmeric has achieved star status for its anti-inflammatory properties, but black pepper makes it more bioavailable. Piperine, the main chemical in black pepper, joins forces with curcumin, the main chemical in turmeric, to fight pain and inflammation.
Power Couple: Chocolate and raspberries
The Attraction: Both contain flavonoids that work together to prevent blood clotting and improve cardiovascular health.
Power Couple: Broccoli and wasabi
The Attraction: Wasabi, mustard, and other spicy condiments contain an enzyme called myrosinase. This enzyme helps broccoli release sulforaphane, a proven cancer curber.
Go ahead: Put some fire on that veg.
