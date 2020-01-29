When Aliya Mukamuri thinks of what her life was like growing up, those thoughts are set to music.
“We’ve always just been singing. I can’t really remember a time that I didn’t sing,” Mukamuri said. “It just always felt natural.”
Mukamuri was 10 ears old when she got her first singing gig at the wedding of a family friend.
She sang “To Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan (for the record, she sang it Adele's way, from her album "19.") The young singer was nervous because this was the biggest performance of her young career — so far — and then she sang.
“I just felt very at home.”
Ever since that first performance, Mukamuri (now 17) has been finding homes on different stages around the state and across the country.
It began with the Children’s Theater in Minneapolis in 8th grade. Her mom had seen that auditions were open for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: the Musical.”
“And so we just randomly decided to go up there and audition,” Mukamuri. “We didn’t know what was going to happen.”
After several rounds of auditions, Mukamuri made it onto the production. Since then, she has continued performing in musicals, including “The Wiz” in 10th grade and just recently “Carrie: The Musical.”
Besides musicals, Mukamuri performed at the State Fair when she was 12 years old, and almost made the final round where she would have performed at the Grandstand.
“It was interesting, and it was still early on so I was still getting used to the stage," she said. "But it also felt very at home.”
She has also competed in the Mankato Sings competition, starting when she was in 9th grade. The young singer took first place in Mankato Sings and Minnesota Sings last fall. (Mankato Sings gives $1,000 to the charity of the winner's choice; Mukamuri chose The REACH.)
She also auditioned for “American Idol.” Mukamuri was contacted by a producer of the singing competition show. Mukamuri was already in Los Angeles at the time the producer had contacted her because she was in the running to be on another TV show, “The Four.”
After a Skype audition, she was immediately accepted to go through the first round of auditions in Denver where she was then sent to Hollywood to meet the judges.
“It didn’t feel real for awhile because I’ve auditioned for ‘The Four’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ and there’s so many rounds before the judges,” Mukamuri said. “So to just have a Skype audition and then get to be on TV was pretty cool to think about.”
After many interviews and rounds and practicing “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin, she auditioned for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
“It was weird, it kind of felt like a blur,” she said. She sang and then got her golden ticket.
“Lionel Richie compared me to Diana Ross, like my town, so that was pretty cool to hear that from Lionel Richie,” she said.
Though Mukamuri didn’t pass on to the next round after the golden ticket, she used that experience to learn about taking criticism. She also learned that TV isn’t all that it seems in the background.
The high school senior will continue performing after graduating. She’s been accepted into the BFA musical theatre program at AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.
She’s not sure if she wants to attend the school year, but she will be going to L.A. to explore the city and the music business.
Regardless, she’s sure to be found on stage somewhere.
“It feels like I'm just meant to be (on stage) somehow.”
