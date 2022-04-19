Q. I have really been trying to be more “green” and resourceful with what I have. What are some things I can do with my food waste to be kinder to Mother Nature?
We all can do something to help improve the health of the planet. No matter how small, everything helps. Since Earth Day is April 22nd, now is a great time to evaluate how environmentally friendly you really are. Read on for small things that you can do to help take care of Planet Earth and “green up” your grocery shopping.
Size matters. When choosing between a large container and several small containers that add up to the same volume: Consider whether buying the large container would serve the same purpose and save you money. For example, do you really need to buy individual boxes (and more packaging) of juice if you are going to drink the juice all in the same week and at your kitchen table?
It’s in the bag. We could all carry our own reusable shopping bags when we go shopping and save on plastic waste. Another idea is to reuse any plastic grocery bags to line small wastebaskets. Put a few bags in the bottom of the waste basket BEFORE you line it, so there’s another one ready to use after one is filled.
Buy local. Local foods are those that are produced with typically less travel involved, using less fuel and pollution to get there. In addition, local foods tend to be a fresh choice. You may be surprised at the number of local offerings at the grocery store.
Gotta have a plan! Plan ahead and shop in conjunction with other errands taking you near your grocery store. The result is a reduction in the use and cost of fuel needed to transport food.
Practice the 3 R’s. Produce less waste and save money by practicing the 3 R’s of reduce, reuse and recycle. Not only does tossing leftovers waste money, it also wastes the energy resources and packaging materials associated with the tossed food.
Don’t be a “spoil”-sport. Throwing away spoiled food is related to tossing leftovers. Reduce the amount of spoiled food that gets tossed by refrigerating and freezing foods at recommended temperatures — 0 degrees F or lower for freezers and 40 degrees F or lower for the refrigerator section. An appliance thermometer assures your refrigerator/freezer is maintaining these temperatures.
Drink to this. Buy a reusable water bottle and fill it with tap water. Your investment soon will pay for itself.
Bulk it up. Some products purchased at the grocery store, such as hand soap, can be purchased in big bottles that are used to refill a smaller-size bottle. Reduce the cost and the packaging by refilling the smaller bottle.
