The pandemic hit schools hard, and much has been said about the academic impact of learning over Zoom and social distancing in class. Much also has been said about sports, with games and even entire seasons getting canceled.
But what about the non-sports activities?
At both East and West high schools in Mankato, dance teams have persevered and even bonded through the pandemic. And they do it all for one weekend of performances, which kick off tonight at both schools.
East
East Dance Company’s show is called “Dance Like Never Before,” and is led by seniors Payton Hardesty, Sadie Burns and Ashlyn Hering. The group has 28 girls dancing, half of whom are seniors.
They’ve also got a lot of newcomers, which the girls say adds much needed new blood to the organization.
“That’s very exciting for our team because we get to introduce what we love to new people in our school,” Hardesty said.
COVID, they say, has been ever present. They’ve tried to persevere, however, and embrace some of the things that have returned.
“Despite the challenges with COVID, there have been some normalities that have been brought back this year,” Burns said. “Last year it was super limited with what we could do. But thankfully, within a year, we’ve been able to bring back some of our older traditions and implement that into the shows. It’s been really exciting just to see everyone come together and work together after what happened last year and going over those challenges.”
At the end of the day, though, being a part of East Dance Company is about making friends, forging bonds and doing something they love.
“It’s a breath of fresh air for our day that we get to come and practice with everyone that we are very close to,” Hardesty said. “As the season has gone on, we’ve gotten a lot closer so that’s just been a really fun thing to develop.
“And I would say that I am going to be extremely sad when the season is over, and that I will definitely lose part of me. But I know that I will have these girls with me to talk to in the future and just have a second family that I can lean on.”
For Hering, there’s a legacy in place that drew her to the team.
“My mom was a part of Dance Company a really long time ago,” she said. “And ever since I was little, I’ve been coming to the shows and kind of just watching them and thinking, ‘Someday maybe I’ll be up on the stage.’ These last four years have been amazing. I have indeed been a part of an amazing team I could call my second family and I could lean on for absolutely anything.”
West
At Mankato West High School, the Orchesis dance group is led by seniors Jenna Nordly and Nilla Baumgartner. Their show’s theme this year is “Just Want to Dance.”
The seniors said they love being involved with dance because of the way it makes them feel.
“When I dance, it allows me to release my emotions,” Nordly said. “And the bond I have with the girls on the Orchesis dance team and at my studio dance team is unmatched. … At the shows, knowing you’re bringing other people joy by doing what you love is the best feeling.”
Baumgartner agreed.
“We’ve been working so hard for a couple of months, and seeing the shows come together and be put on stage is such a good feeling,” she said.
Nordly said she and Baumgartner spent some of their summer choreographing dances to prepare for this season.
“We just kind of dove right into it. The first week of practice we learned two dances,” she said. “The girls were amazing. They’re hard workers.”
Baumgartner said it was challenging having less time to practice due to COVID.
“It was a little bit difficult. Usually our shows are toward the end of January. This year, right when we get back to school, it’s show week. We usually have like two more weeks of practice,” she said. “So we really had to utilize our Christmas time and over break and like even on New Year’s Eve.
“We really had to put our effort in and get everything done sooner than later so that we had more time to clean and more time to just come together as a team.”
