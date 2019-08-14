Fifty years ago, Doraleen Scheetz-Hollar and five of her closest friends at Purdue University piled into a Volkswagen Microbus and headed east. They’d heard about an outdoor concert taking place with some of the biggest names in music. Fall semester was still a few weeks away, and they wanted one last splash of fun for the summer.
“The six of us decided pretty last minute,” said Scheetz-Hollar, 71, who currently works at Carlson Craft in North Mankato but spent many years as a social worker.
With this being the 50-year anniversary of Woodstock, Scheetz-Hollar said she looks back on the events of that summer as some of the most meaningful and important of her life. She regrets nothing, she said, and every summer at this time the friends that accompanied her — scattered as they are across the country — grab an adult beverage and gather over a conference call to discuss the summer event that changed their lives forever.
Scheetz-Hollar and her crew left Indiana early. After picking up six hitchhikers along the way (one of whom was ejected for personality reasons), they arrived at Max Yasgur’s 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, New York, three days early. They were told there’d be camping accommodations available, which turned out not to be true. But that didn’t bother them. Scheetz-Hollar said they didn’t come to complain about details. They came to party. And the party was heating up.
“We procured a spot and parked the van,” she said. “We began the partying process early. None of us really knew what we were getting into.”
At peak attendance, estimates say about 400,000 people were at the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, an event that booked about a dozen portable toilets.
“You can imagine that cleanliness was not at the top of our priority list,” Scheetz-Hollar said. “I made some bad decisions, but I don’t regret anything. It was a very nurturing and peaceful environment. In general, people were there for the right reasons, and there were people who indulged too much. We were there to have a good time. We knew what our agenda was. Tolerance was our goal.”
They’d come first and foremost for the music. They’d heard Jimi Hendricks and Joan Baez were on the bill. And before they left, they’d confirmed those names with a source in New York who knew all about the festival’s lineup.
At the festival, she said, they never had a problem standing in the first few rows. She saw Richie Havens, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Hendricks and Baez.
“We were probably — most of the time just because of how we pushed ourselves — we were front row sometimes, way up front when Joan Baez was there. I can’t remember ever being very far away. And I can’t remember having anything but a super great time. … There were times when we wanted to shower, there were times when a real bathroom would have been great. But it was probably one of the more liberal times of my life.”
After the festival was over, they stayed another few days. They just didn’t want to leave. They’d been a part of a major cultural event. They wanted to stay and soak in what had been a liberating, loving and free environment.
But, alas, all good things must come to an end. So they piled back inside the VW Microbus and headed home.
Along the way, though, they made one more stop.
Fatigue had set in, and they just wanted a place to sleep. Spying a business that sells mobile homes, they checked the door on one of the models to see if it was open. They got lucky and crashed inside of it for the night. The next morning, they left a thank-you note for owners.
Everything about her time at Woodstock, she said, remains a good memory.
“I knew that I had made some long-term relationships that I wouldn’t have made had I not gone there,” she said. “It became clear that we’d made a good decision, and that we’d been a part of something that would forever be a part of who we were.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.