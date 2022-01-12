Many of you are itching to start planting seeds indoors – but it is still way too early. You can, however, get your lights, racks, media mix and containers ready. Order your seeds, draw out your plan and relax for another two months or more.
A few years ago, I conducted my own 3-year research on which containers/pots perform better – plastic or peat for vegetable and flower transplants. I wanted to determine if the type of container affected growth rate, plant health, watering requirements, etc.
Some of the plants, such as peppers and tomatoes, were started in plastic seed/slot trays. After one and a half inches or more of top growth, the seedlings were potted up into plastic six packs or individual small peat pots. Peat pots are natural fiber pots made from peat moss and designed to be planted directly into the garden, pot and all.
The size of the six packs’ openings were close in size to the small peat pots I was using. The transplants in the plastic clearly grew faster then the peat ones. Peat pots can dry out quickly, and if kept too moist can develop mold and start to fall apart.
The plants were all installed in similar manner, keeping everything the same with the only variable being the container material. One of the major benefits of peat pots is the entire pot can be planted directly into the garden. When installing peat pots in the garden, be sure no portion of the peat pot sticks above the soil line or it will act like a wick and dry the root ball out.
Within two weeks, the clear winner was the plastic pot. Roots can have difficulty growing out through the sides and bottom on the peat pot as it is intended. I have pulled the bottom off before planting in an effort to free the roots, but noticed roots that had grown into the pot were ripped away.
I had one tomato plant in the garden that year that appeared to have its growth checked, showing absolutely no growth for two months. Having lots of extra tomato plants flourishing, I pulled this one up to check out the roots. No surprise it was in a peat pot and the roots never grew out of it. Many years ago, I also tried using paper pots, that you can easily make with newspaper, and paper egg cartons. The problem is they usually fall apart and are prone to getting moldy with poor results over the six-to-eight week growing period of tomato and pepper.
Vine crops are best started directly in the garden unless you plan to protect tender transplants. Vine crops can be started three to four weeks in advance of planting out, which is about mid-May. When I start vine crops as transplants, they are grown in the brutal outdoors in mid-April. I place the pots/packs in tray flats so they are easy to move around. If temps are above 50, they are outside, and at night they would be brought into the lighted rack area. Days that were to cold they stayed inside. Under these conditions, being exposed to the wind since germination, the plants grew thick and stout, not long and lanky.
Skinny plants can be beat up and decimated by strong winds in one day. I have also started sunflowers this way with the timeline and treatment. Sunflowers would grow quickly and be too wimpy when planted outside if given the indoor baby treatment. Vine crops like melons, cukes and squash do not like their root system disturbed. Tomato and pepper are more tolerant.
When planting out any of the transplants, be sure they are watered the day before. You can then gently squeeze the plastic pot and slide the plant out, keeping the root ball together. Do not remove the plant until you are ready to plunk it into the hole. Root hairs can start to dry out in 20 seconds, so don’t dilly dally around.
The scientific data collected on my peat pots vs. plastic pot experiment amounted to “Wow you look crappy,” to “Wow you look great.” After three years, I am convinced that the plastic containers grew superior plants over the peat pots. The peat pots quickly dried out, and on a sunny day could require two waterings. The peat pot plants, either from the tomato transplants or the direct-seeded vine kinds, were significantly smaller in stature and thickness.
Winter dates for the Mankato Farmers’ Market at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Jan. 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
