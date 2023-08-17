Summer is winding down which means summer jobs are winding down, too. I’ve always thought summer jobs are a good thing since having a job with clear start and end dates gives you a taste of something you might not have done otherwise and by the time the end of August rolls around, a better idea of whether you ever want to do it again.
One of my first summer jobs was working at an amusement park. I was hoping to be a ticket taker or even one of the employees who got to walk around in an animal costume greeting guests. Instead, I was put in a cotton candy stand where my boss told me any idiot could make cotton candy. Turned out she was wrong. After a few weeks, in true chicken form, I asked my mother to call up my boss and quit for me. She did and I went back to babysitting for the rest of that summer.
There were other summer jobs over the years, some fun and some not so much but each one carried at least one lesson or two. Thinking about those temporary gigs makes me wonder if it wouldn’t be a good idea for all teenagers to be required to work a few summers in specific fields, fields everyone should experience before being let loose in the world.
Such as a summer job at a big box store. It wouldn’t matter what the job involved—maybe shagging carts or stocking shelves—the key component would be that the newbie employee must work the closing shift for the entire summer.
One summer of closing a store every single night would guarantee a lifetime of never running into a shop five minutes — or five seconds — before the doors lock shouting, “I just need one thing!” It only takes a few experiences like that for a person to solemnly vow, “I will never ever be the kind of person who tries to beat the clock, fails, and makes an entire staff wait while I pick up a half gallon of mint chocolate chip ice cream that I shouldn’t be eating anyway.” Generations of future closers would be grateful.
Another educational summer job would be one more up close and personal with the public, like a cashier. Cashiers have to put up with a lot, including the occasional rude customer. I have to think anyone who would verbally abuse a cashier has never been one. One summer of waiting on people who say things like, “Can’t you scan any faster?” and “I think you charged me twice for those SOS pads. Don’t you know how to count?” would churn out thousands of humble former cashiers who’d never dream of snapping at a cashier because they dropped their change.
Working in a call center would also be a good summer job. It wouldn’t matter what kind of call center. The important part would be having to answer phone calls from irate customers and realizing that in this world you catch a lot more flies with honey instead of vinegar and also that very often tone IS everything.
These are just scratching the surface of a few jobs that would make great object lessons for a summer or two. Any type of employment involving improving people skills, fostering critical thinking, and, most of all, developing some serious empathy for the rest of the human race seems like good ways to spend a summer.
While some people will find they like working with the public, the rest will realize how truly challenging the public can be and how they never want to be such pains in the neck to anyone else no matter what the season.
That kernel of truth just might grow into something resembling a society that shops during the correct hours, always thanks a cashier after every transaction, and strives to ask questions online instead of over the phone whenever possible, thus saving everyone involved a whole lot of aggravation.
