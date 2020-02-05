The Chanhassen Dinner Theatre enchanted the young Anastacia Wells Steinberg.
She was 7-years-old when she attended her first dinner theater show, and she doesn’t remember exactly what the production was or the reason for the occasion, but she does remember the experience.
“The whole energy level and atmosphere, where you got to dress up and you had a good meal,” Steinberg said. “I think bringing that magic and that energy when you walk in and the excitement that you’re about to see a live show.”
It was glamorous and magical witnessing in person the actors sing and dance, bringing the show together.
Steinberg, now 28 years old, continued to explore the love of theater, singing and performing throughout her formative years. Singing in churches in her hometown of Rochester and being a dedicated ballet dancer for 12 years.
“I’ve always loved performing,” she said. “I remember learning about Broadway performers, learning that they could sing, act and dance and I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the most amazing thing in the whole wide world.’ ”
But when she went off to college to Notre Dame, she began her studies in pre-med.
“I wanted to be a doctor actually because I love people, and I thought that was the ultimate way of healing people,” she said. “I wanted to be a surgeon.”
It wasn’t until her sophomore year that it finally hit her: she wanted to perform.
“I forget who told me but they helped me understand, that, yeah, being a doctor you can heal people physically but music heals people and heals our soul and that pretty much sealed the deal.”
Through some soul searching, Steinberg eventually changed her major to vocal performance and psychology.
“It was a whole route to finally figure out, and accept who I was.”
After graduating college in 2014, Steinberg moved back home to Rochester where she continued singing at her local church.
However, due to unpredictable hours at her job, there was a two year hiatus in performing in musical theater.
It wasn’t until recently, with a new and consistent work schedule and the debut of the Mankato Playhouse, that she got back into it.
The Mankato Playhouse opened its doors to the public during the fall of 2019 with “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Steinberg had found out about the audition for the musical through David Holmes, co-founder of the Mankato Playhouse, who she met through her husband.
Steinberg had done some modeling for Fun.com, and after a photo shoot, Holmes had mentioned that he and his wife were thinking about starting up a dinner theater in Mankato.
Holmes had been looking for people in the area who would be a good fit for the theater and thought of Steinberg. At the time, she still had a tough schedule to fully commit to rehearsals, but knowing there was a dinner theater in the works was motivating.
It was an opportunity to perform again.
Soon after, she auditioned for “Jesus Christ Superstar” and was cast as Mary Magdalene.
“Finding the Mankato Playhouse, even though I lived (in Mankato) for a year by the time I started performing with them, I finally felt like this was home."
This weekend, the Mankato Playhouse opened the second-longest running off-Broadway show, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” and it runs through Feb. 23. The production takes a closer look at relationships, “from dating to growing old and everything in between.”
“There are nuggets of truth and there’ll be some moments where people will shed some tears,” Steinberg said. “It touches your heart and your funny bone.”
The four-person cast will play various characters and includes Steinberg, Rachel Hudson, Taylor Prevo and David Holmes along with a pianist and violin player.
Steinberg hopes that the Mankato Playhouse will soon be seen as a destination theater in southern Minnesota and maybe an opportunity for the audience to have a magical experience like Steinberg had as a kid at Chanhassen.
“We have quality actors and actresses and directors,” she said. “Everybody is excellent at what they do, so I hope people around the area recognize that and spread the word.”
